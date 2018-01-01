The impact of 2017’s wave of sexual harassment allegations and revelations is already changing Hollywood, according to a story in this week’s The New Yorker.

Article author Dana Goodyear writes that the #MeToo movement has caused show business to ask itself who is safe to work with and who might blow up tomorrow.

An anonymous television executive notes, “All people want to know is, ‘Who’s next and what happens? How long do these people stay off the playing field, are they done for good, does this provide opportunities for women, is this permanent, temporary, what? Is this an overreaction? Should all doors literally be glass? Nobody knows how to act now. The rules have been so changed.’ ”

Beyond business decisions, others in Hollywood are cautious about even the most innocuous contact. Goodyear quotes, again anonymously, a former studio head: “In staff meetings, in writers’ rooms, in casting sessions, how you greet somebody in a restaurant, the language you use—every nuance has been impacted. Unless someone’s father just died or you are best friends, no one is hugging anymore.”

Cathy Schulman, an Oscar-winning producer and the president of the advocacy group Women in Film, told Goodyear that when she walks into a man’s office and tries to close the door, she gets an objection. “It’s happened at least ten times in the past two months. And there are constant apologies in meetings—‘I didn’t mean that to sound gendered.’ Fumbling over language to be careful to say ‘he,’ ‘she,’ ‘they’—not everything ‘he.’ But not naturally. As in, ‘Whoever gets this job, he should—they should—she should . . . ’ ”