Holly Marie Combs is not taking well to the CW’s planned reboot of Charmed. Combs, who played Piper Halliwell on all eight seasons of the original series took to Twitter Friday to vent.

“Here’s the thing,” Combs wrote. “Until you ask us to rewrite it like Brad Kern did weekly don’t even think of capitalizing on our hard work. Charmed belongs to the 4 of us, our vast amount of writers, crews and predominantly the fans. FYI you will not fool them by owning a title/stamp. So bye.”

She preceded that tweet with “And we wish them well.”

The new iteration, ordered to pilot Thursday by the CW, hails from Jane the Virgin creator/showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman and the CW dramedy’s executive producer Ben Silverman, writers/co-executive producers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, and the pilot’s director Brad Silberling.

The new Charmed script, penned by O’Toole and Rardin based on a story by Urman, is set in present time. Per the CW, “this fierce, funny, feminist reboot of the original series centers on three sisters in a college town who discover they are witches. Between vanquishing supernatural demons, tearing down the patriarchy, and maintaining familial bonds, a witch’s work is never done.”

Fan reaction was mixed when the project was initially announced last year. Rose McGowan, whose character was introduced following the departure of Shannen Doherty in the original series, tweeted at the time that the four original Charmed stars were “Irreplaceable.”

