Being Mary Jane‘s Lisa Vidal, Felix Solis (Ten Days in the Valley) and Amit Shah (The Hundred-Foot Journey) have been cast opposite female lead Ana Villafañe in multi-camera/hybrid comedy History of Them, from One Day at a Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios. The project, which had a big production commitment and actively had been casting, also has been formally greenlighted to pilot.

CBS

Written by Kellett and to be directed by Pam Fryman, the semi-autobiographical History of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & white) ensemble that revolves around two friends, Luna (Villafañe) and Adam, and how they fell in love, using the couple’s social media (Instagram/Twitter/FB) as a guide.

Solis will portray Manny Reyes, Luna’s father who seems tough but is really a gentle sweetheart. He is conservative and religious.

Vidal will play Tatiana “Tati” Reyes, Luna’s mother who looks sweet but is unapologetic, loudmouthed and opinionated. Her husband Manny loves her fight and the two argue about politics all of the time, but they’ve been together forever and still love each other.

Shah will play Vikram Johar, a whip-smart and sarcastic doctor who basically has been adopted by the Reyes family. He’s been Luna’s best friend since high school, when his family moved in next door to the Reyes family.

Related2018 CBS Pilots

Kellett executive produces via her Glo Nation banner alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero and Fryman.

History of Them marks Kellett’s return to CBS and to the hybrid comedy format. She began her writing career as a staff writer on the network’s hybrid comedy series How I Met Your Mother, which was executive produced and directed by Fryman.

Solis is repped by D2 Management. Vidal, who co-stars on the departing BET drama Being Mary Jane, is repped by the Kohner Agency, Primary Wave Entertainment and Meyers & Downes. Shah is with Troika.