EXCLUSIVE: Jane the Virgin fan favorite Brett Dier has been tapped as the male lead opposite Ana Villafañe in CBS’ high-profile multi-camera/hybrid comedy pilot History of Them, from One Day at a Time co-creator/executive producer Gloria Calderon-Kellett, Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV Studios.

CBS

Written by Kellett and to be directed by Pam Fryman, the semi-autobiographical History of Them is a multi-cultural (Latinx & white) ensemble that revolves around two friends, Luna (Villafañe) and Adam (Dier), and how they fell in love, using the couple’s social media (Instagram/Twitter/FB) as a guide.

Dier’s Adam is adorable and a little nerdy web cartoonist. He’s been mostly a serial monogamist but is determined to sow his oats before getting into his next long term relationship.

This is the second consecutive multi-cultural comedy, in which Dier plays a romantic lead, following his two-and-a-half-season run on the CW’s Jane the Virgin as Detective Michael Cordero Jr. opposite Gina Rodriguez’s Jane, quickly becoming one of the most popular characters on the show.

The cast of History of Them also include Lisa Vidal, Felix Solis and Amit Shah.

Kellett executive produces via her Glo Nation banner alongside Marc Provissiero of Odenkirk Provissiero and Fryman.

Dier, who also starred in the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Ravenswood, is repped by Gersh and RED Management.