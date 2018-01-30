History is bringing back In Search Of, based on the iconic 1970s franchise, as a 10-episode docuseries, hosted and executive produced by Emmy-nominated Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, Snowden).

The new series, from Propagate Content, Universal Television Alternative Studio and Before the Door Pictures, will examine unexplained phenomena from all over the world. UFOs and paranormal mysteries remain relevant as the Pentagon recently acknowledged a secret UFO program which investigated sightings of UFOs from 2007 – 2012.

From the mythical to the scientific, each episode will follow Quinto as he investigates a different subject within a dynamic theme – such as alien encounters, mysterious creatures, UFO sightings, time travel and artificial intelligence – and searches for the truth to some of the world’s greatest mysteries. In Search Of will explore enigmas told through the eyes of witnesses and scholars with a personal connection to the phenomenon and include immersive demonstrations and experiments that contextualize each episode’s theme.

Quinto executive produces with Propagate Content’s Ben Silverman, Howard Owens and Brett-Patrick Jenkins, and Eddie Schmidt. Zachary Behr is executive producer for History.

The original In Search Of series aired from 1977-1982 and was hosted by Rod Serling and later by Leonard Nimoy, following Serling’s death.

“I am so excited to be reimagining ‘In Search Of’ and exploring new questions and phenomena with all of the advancements in science and technology from which we have benefitted in the past forty years since the original series first aired,” said Quinto. “In the spirit of my late dear friend Leonard Nimoy, we intend to honor and perpetuate his endless curiosity about the world – and universe – in which we live. Our director Eddie Schmidt and our partners at Propagate, Universal Television Alternative Studio and FremantleMedia International have ignited the process with enthusiasm and intelligence, and History is the perfect home for this unique and compelling series.”

“In the ‘70s and ‘80s, the legendary Leonard Nimoy captivated viewers by transporting them through the world of unsolved mysteries and paranormal phenomena,” said Eli Lehrer, Executive Vice President of Programming, History. “To this day, the investigations conducted in this series remain relevant and a source of public obsession. Now with Zachary’s passion and prevalence in the science fiction genre, the groundbreaking series is back for a new audience.”

In Search Of joins History’s long-running nonfiction series Ancient Aliens and upcoming scripted series Blue Book, which will chronicle the true top secret U.S. Air Force-sponsored investigations into UFO-related phenomena in the 1950s and ‘60s known as “Project Blue Book.”

FremantleMedia International distributing the series globally.