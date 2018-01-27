Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton updated her supporters with a video shout-out on Friday night, thanking “activist bitches supporting bitches” in a short take.

The video arrived in the wake of a New York Times report that Clinton kept senior adviser Burns Strider on her 2008 campaign staff despite allegations he sexually harassed an aide. After a request from her campaign manager that he be removed, Strider was kept on and his accuser moved to another position.

The video started out with a thanks to all those who support feminism.

“Hey everyone, I just wanted to say thanks. Thanks for your feminism, for your activism, and all I can hope is you keep up the really important, good work,” said Clinton. She was then prompted off-camera, and added, “And let me just say, this is directed to the activist bitches supporting bitches, so let’s go.”

Clinton’s response to the New York Times report was more formal.

“I was dismayed when it occurred, but was heartened the young woman came forward, was heard, and had her concerns taken seriously and addressed,” Clinton said via Twitter. She added that she called the accuser on Friday to “tell her how proud I am of her and to make sure she knows what all women should: We deserve to be heard.”

Clinton’s video and the reaction to her perceived inaction on the sexual harassment drew some caustic online responses.

