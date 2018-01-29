In a pre-taped segment during the Grammy Awards, host James Corden had music artists, including Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Cher, “audition” to read a potential audiobook for Michael Wolff’s explosive Trump exposé “Fire and Fury” in hopes of landing a spoken word Grammy next year.

The skit ended with Hillary Clinton, who got the job.

.@HillaryClinton makes an appearance at #Grammys during a reading of "Fire and Fury." The book details President Trump's first year in the White House. https://t.co/Ohuj7xk2eo pic.twitter.com/p4QZhUaLxb — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 29, 2018

The segment, which rehashed some of the biggest headlines from the controversial “Fire and Fury”, did not sit well with Donald Trump Jr. While his father has been silent on the politically-charged Grammy Awards, which also made multiple mentions of the infamous “sh*thole countries” phrase allegedly used by the President in reference to African nations, his son fired two tweets about Clinton’s appearance.

Getting to read a #fakenews book excerpt at the Grammys seems like a great consolation prize for losing the presidency. #GrammyAwards — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

U.S.’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who was forced to publicly deny a “disgusting” rumor about an affair with the President, fueled by Wolff, also slammed the skit, calling it “trash”:

I have always loved the Grammys but to have artists read the Fire and Fury book killed it. Don’t ruin great music with trash. Some of us love music without the politics thrown in it. — Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) January 29, 2018

Live-tweeting the Grammys, Trump Jr. also took a shot at Grammys attendee Jay-Z just hours after his father criticized the music mogul over his comments on CNN.