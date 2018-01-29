In a pre-taped segment during the Grammy Awards, host James Corden had music artists, including Snoop Dogg, John Legend, and Cher, “audition” to read a potential audiobook for Michael Wolff’s explosive Trump exposé “Fire and Fury” in hopes of landing a spoken word Grammy next year.
The skit ended with Hillary Clinton, who got the job.
The segment, which rehashed some of the biggest headlines from the controversial “Fire and Fury”, did not sit well with Donald Trump Jr. While his father has been silent on the politically-charged Grammy Awards, which also made multiple mentions of the infamous “sh*thole countries” phrase allegedly used by the President in reference to African nations, his son fired two tweets about Clinton’s appearance.
U.S.’s UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, who was forced to publicly deny a “disgusting” rumor about an affair with the President, fueled by Wolff, also slammed the skit, calling it “trash”:
Live-tweeting the Grammys, Trump Jr. also took a shot at Grammys attendee Jay-Z just hours after his father criticized the music mogul over his comments on CNN.