Hillary Clinton has joined the roiling condemnation of Donald Trump and his controversial remarks about Haiti and some African nations, calling the president’s views “ignorant” and “racist.”

The president’s vulgar slur – during an Oval Office meeting with members of Congress to discuss immigration, he called some African countries “shitholes” and questioned why the United States needed “more Haitians” – has drawn continuing responses from Hollywood celebrities and Beltway pundits. Now his former rival for the White House is weighing in.

“The anniversary of the devastating earthquake 8 years ago is a day to remember the tragedy, honor the resilient people of Haiti, & affirm America’s commitment to helping our neighbors. Instead, we’re subjected to Trump’s ignorant, racist views of anyone who doesn’t look like him.” (See the tweet below).

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham issued his own statement shortly after Clinton, and he didn’t deny that Trump made the comments (Trump has been more wily about it, seeming to parse which countries, specifically, he called “shitholes”),

“Following comments by the President,” Graham said in the statement, “I said my piece directly to him yesterday…I’ve always believed that America is an idea, not defined by its people but by its ideals.” He added, “Diversity has always been our strength, not our weakness.”

See both the Clinton and Graham statements below: