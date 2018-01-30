Creepy dollhouses, creepier kids, ghosts in the windows and what looks to be some sort of spontaneous combustion — here’s a first look at Hereditary, the horror pic that had Sundance buzzing.

Written and directed by Ari Aster, A24’s Hereditary stars Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Ann Dowd, Milly Shapiro and Alex Wolff in a modern take on the haunted house story — or, perhaps more accurate here, a haunted family tree.

The logline: When Ellen, matriarch of the Graham family, passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

In his feature debut, Aster presents a nightmare vision of domestic breakdown, transforming a familial tragedy into something ominous and disquieting. Kevin Frakes, Lars Knudsen and Buddy Patrick are producers.

As first reported by Deadline, WME signed writer-director Aster after Hereditary bowed in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section.

Hereditary hits theaters June 8. Take a look at the trailer above, and see the new poster here: