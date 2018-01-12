HBO’s upcoming drama series arrives with an Oscared pedigree: Creator/EP Alan Ball won for writing American Beauty, and stars Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter scored respective acting nods for Mystic River and The Piano. Now here’s the first trailer for Here and Now, which premieres February 11.

It’s described as a provocative and darkly comic meditation on the disparate forces polarizing present-day American culture. The series follows the experiences of members of two families: One is progressive and multi-ethnic — a philosophy professor and his wife, their biological child and their adopted children from Vietnam, Liberia and Colombia — and the other is a contemporary Muslim clan headed by a psychiatrist who is treating one of their children.

Jerrika Hinton, Daniel Zovatto, Raymond Lee, Sosie Bacon, Avynn Crowder-Jones, Andy Bean, Joe Williamson and Peter Macdissi also star in the series from EPs Ball, Peter Macdissi and David Knoller.

It’s been more than a dozen years since the Ball-created Six Feet Under ended its five-season run on HBO and three since his True Blood dried up. He also had the four-season Banshee on sister net Cinemax and was an exec producer on HBO’s 2017 telepic The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

Check out the Here and Now trailer above, and here are a couple more first-look snaps along with the key art:

