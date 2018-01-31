Stephanie Arcila (Mariposa de Barrio) and Erin Carufel (The Lincoln Lawyer) are set for recurring roles in Here and Now, Alan Ball’s new HBO series.

Written by Six Feet Under and True Blood creator Ball, and starring Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter, Here and Now is described as a provocative and darkly comic meditation on the disparate forces polarizing present-day American culture, as experienced by the members of a progressive multi-ethnic family – a philosophy professor and his wife, their adopted children from Vietnam, Liberia and Colombia, and their sole biological child – and a contemporary Muslim family, headed by a psychiatrist who is treating one of their children.

Arcila will play Mami and Carufel will portray Wendy. Details of their characters and storyline are being kept under wraps.

Jerrika Hinton, Daniel Zovatto, Raymond Lee, Sosie Bacon, Andy Bean, Joe Williamson and Peter Macdissi also star.

Ball executive produces with Peter Macdissi and David Knoller.

Arcila recently appeared in Univision’s miniseries Mariposa de Barrio and also has guest-starred in Black-ish and Supergirl. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency and managed by S+C Management.

Carufel just wrapped shooting Lakeshore Entertainment’s revenge film Peppermint, starring Jennifer Garner. Her previous credits include features The Lincoln Lawyer, Untraceable and Gone. She’s repped by Bohemia Group and the Halcyon Talent Agency.