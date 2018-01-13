A new Liam Neeson pic The Commuter opened yesterday but it was not an easy ride to be a certain TV series based on the actor’s special skills dominated Taken franchise.

Back for a second season and having moved from Mondays to Fridays, Taken (0.5/2) the NBC TV show hit a low last night both among adults 18-49 and in total viewers with 2.76 million tuning in. That’s down 38% in the demo from the show’s May 1 finale of last year and a drop of 69% from Taken’s Season 1 opener of February 27, 2017.

Facing a Marvel’s Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D. (0.6/3) that was down a tenth and a Hawaii Five-O (1.0/4) that declined 17% from last week, Taken was last among the original offerings in its 9 PM slot on Friday.

Its lead-in on the Comcast owned net had a better night of sorts with Blindspot (0.7/3) rising 17% among the 18-49s since its last original of December 22 to match a season high. However, even with 3.56 million watching for its best overall set of eyeballs since its Season 3 opener of last October 27, the once high flying Sullivan Stapleton and Jaimie Alexander show, was also last among the Big 4 shows at 8 PM last night – only an even Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1) on the CW rated lower.

The slot saw the second week of ABC’s Child Support (0.8/3) down a tenth and CBS’s MacGyver (1.0/4) up 11% in the demo to a season high.

The real winner at 8 PM and of the whole night was Hell’s Kitchen (1.1/5). Rising 22% from its first show of 2018, the Gordon Ramsay series not only was the top rated show of Friday but also hit a Season 17 demo high – a nice bit of heat for the Fox show.

Overall, CBS won Friday yet again with a 1.0/4 rating and total audience of 9.13 million that almost exactly matched last week’s win. As almost always, it was Blue Bloods (1.0/4) that emerged as the most watched show of Friday, with 10.02 million tuning in last night to NYPD family drama. Though even in the demo with its January 4 show, BB was up a 1% touch from the 9.98 million viewers of last week.

The rest of the 10 PM slot saw a one-hour Dateline (0.8/3) ahead of 20/20 (0.7/3), which was down a tenth.

Have a good MLK Day, do the right thing and get out there and volunteer if you can.