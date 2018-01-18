Comedy veterans Hector Elizondo (Last Man Standing) and Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men) have been cast as the leads in Guess Who Died, NBC’s single-camera comedy from Norman Lear and Peter Tolan, which has a pilot production commitment.

Guess Who Died, from Sony Pictures TV, is based on Lear’s personal experiences and described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges we all experience at any stage of life. The comedy is set in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs. It centers on Murray (Elizondo), a retired music executive who is positive and upbeat with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor. After the death of his beloved wife, he realizes he’s fallen in love with his sister-in-law, Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant, who can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.

Lear and Tolan executive produce via their production companies, Act III Productions and The Cloudland Company, respectively, alongside Lear’s associate Brent Miller.

Comedy icon Lear, 95, originally wrote Guess Who Died about seven years ago and had been trying to get it made ever since. Sony TV then introduced Lear to Tolan, and the two teamed up.

Elizondo is coming off ABC’s popular comedy series Last Man Standing, which had a successful six-season run on ABC. He is repped by Gersh and manager Mark Teitelbaum. Taylor co-starred on CBS’ long-running comedy series Two and a Half Men. She currently has a role on the Audience drama series Mrs. Mercedes. Taylor is repped by Gersh.