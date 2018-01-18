On Paramount Network’s official launch day, the net has released the full red band trailer for Heathers, the upcoming series based on the iconic classic film.

In the two-minute clip, we see the first footage of original star Shannen Doherty who guest stars.

The new Heathers is a pitch-black comedy anthology series that is set in the present day with “good girl” Veronica Sawyer dealing with a very different but equally vicious group of ‘Heathers.’

Heather Chandler (Melanie Field) is the unconventional leader of this popular high school clique and rules Westerburg High through fear, intimidation and amazing fashion sense. Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell) is Heather C’s #1 sidekick and harnesses the Heather’s power to destroy whoever he views as a total discount hobgoblin. Heather McNamara (Jasmine Mathews) is considered the nicest Heather in the group who lives in the shadow of the others. JD Dean (James Scully) is the new boy in town with a dark side and sets out on a reckless path of destruction proving that no one, even his girlfriend Veronica, is safe.

Heathers premieres Wednesday, March 7 at 10 PM on Paramount Network.

Check out the trailer above.