In one of the first deals of the Sundance Film Festival, Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired international rights to Brett Haley’s Hearts Beat Loud after a packed sneak peek screening last night in Park City. The film starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons has its world premiere next Friday at the Eccles in the fest’s Premieres section.

The deal does not includes North American rights. Endeavor Content repped the filmmakers in the deal and SPWA’s Michael Helfand, Joe Matukewicz and Jon Freedberg negotiated for Sony.

The pic centers on a one-time musician (Offerman) who owns a struggling record store in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and forms an unlikely band with his daughter (Clemons) the summer before she is set to leave for college. Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette co-star.

Houston King, Sam Bisbee and Sam Slater produced. Franklin Carson, Paul Bernon, David Bernon, Theodora Dunlap, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Danny Rifkin and Frank Brenner, and Offerman are executive producers.