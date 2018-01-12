The long-gestating Deadwood movie is slowly but surely moving toward production. During HBO’s portion of TCA, HBO president Casey Bloys confirmed that the network is looking at fall 2018 for production to start.

“Assuming that we could get all the actors back together, I think this is something we would do possibly next fall, fall 2018,” he told Deadline. Talks with the cast are currently underway, focusing on their availability.

As for the script by Deadwood creator David Milch, “I’m waiting for a rewrite,” Bloys said, “and we have to get the numbers right, but, assuming we can get everybody back together, I’m feeling optimistic about it.”

With The Comeback returning for another season and Deadwood revived as a movie, is HBO looking to reboot other HBO series?

HBO

“There are no other discussions about bringing anything back,” Bloys said. “I don’t think there is any reason to dig up Six Feet Under, leave it where it is, it is great. Or The Sopranos. We have so much coming, I’m excited about that and don’t feel the need” for reboots.

There are no current plans for a third season of The Comeback either, he said. Other tidbits:

Big Little Lies: Deals with the rest of the cast beyond stars/executive producers Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon are “mostly done.” Season 2 remains on track for a spring start. Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen pilot: “I’ve read the script, it’s amazing. I’m thrilled, I imagine we’ll shoot that this year. Armando Iannucci’s space comedy pilot: “The script is brilliant, really, really funny.” It will be shot later this year. Vice, whose parent company has been rocked by sexual harassment scandals. “There is nothing to report” on Vice’s HBO programs. Veep, whose final season has been delayed as star Julia Louis Dreyfus undergoes cancer treatment. “There is a plan to come back and do a final season.”



Earlier today, Dreyfus posted an Instagram video of her sons lip-synching and dancing to Michael Jackson’s Beat It to celebrate her last day of chemo.