Amazon Prime Video in Japan has struck a deal with HBO to launch a raft of premium series including Game of Thrones, Westworld and True Detective on its streaming service.

The SVOD service has inked the deal with the Time Warner-owned company to launch 50 original series from April 1. It will launch a raft of its catalogue on the service immediately with a number of series becoming available six months after their linear premiere in Japan.

Other titles including Silicon Valley, Big Little Lies, Girls, The Newsroom, The Sopranos and Sex and the City, most of which will stream exclusively on Prime Video in Japan.

HBO is not, as per earlier reports, launching a standalone channel via the service.

“We’re thrilled to bring HBO’s comprehensive series catalog to Prime members in Japan, which includes some of the most groundbreaking, globally popular, and critically-acclaimed shows in television history,” said James Farrell, Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video, Asia-Pacific. “Prime members in Japan expect to access quality and breadth of options for unlimited streaming from our Prime Video service, and we’re pleased to offer many of HBO’s great series exclusively to our Japanese customers.”

“We are delighted that audiences in Japan will have a chance to enjoy our programming through Prime Video, giving them access to game-changing shows such as The Wire and Sex and the City, as well as catching up with global hits such as Game of Thrones and Westworld,” added Charles Schreger, President Programming Sales, HBO.