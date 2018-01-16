HBO captured two of six overall awards and Bravo’s 13-year-old Real Housewives franchise won for Best Docusoap at today’s NATPE fourth annual Reality Breakthrough Awards.

“There are seven Real Housewives cities and four spinoffs and I think this is our first award in 13 years,” laughed Jerry Leo, EVP at NBCUniversal Cable, as he accepted the statuette.

In perhaps the speediest awards luncheon on record, the ceremony emceed by Dan Abrams (host of the nominated Real PD on A&E) clocked in at barely 12 minutes. Acceptance speeches were all kept very short and most were delivered by intermediaries who began by disclosing that “I’m not …” the boss.

One certified boss, Emilio Rubio, CEO of HBO Latin America, was on hand to accept the network’s two trophies — to Dr. Dre-Jimmy Iovine four-parter The Defiant Ones for Best Documentary and to Last Week Tonight for Best Factual Entertainment.

“We’re very proud of the program that John and the team do,” Rubio said. “The open dialogue, the change of culture, the discussion we present to an audience around the world is something we are very proud of. It’s very important for us and we celebrate it today.”

Other winners included RuPaul’s Drag Race (Best Competition); The Wall (Best Game Show) and Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Best Innovation).