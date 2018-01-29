HBO has given a six-episode series order to Random Acts Of Flyness, a late-night series from filmmaker Terence Nance.

Executive produced by Nance, the series is described as a subversive look at the zeitgeist. There are no further details provided for the show, which is expected to be set in New York and looks to start a real conversation.

Other creative auspices for Random Acts Of Flyness have not been confirmed yet though Nance is expected to co-write and direct the ensemble comedy, which I hear is comprised of story vignettes. It is set to include a diverse cast with black actors eyed for many of the roles. MVMT is producing.

HBO, which features two popular late-night weekly talk shows hosted by Bill Maher and John Oliver, has been expanding in the day part.

Last fall, the premium cable network ordered a 10-episode late-night comedic docuseries starring Wyatt Cenac and produced by Oliver. It will take a satirical look at social and cultural issues from the former Daily Show correspondent’s unique perspective.

Nance has done a number of short films, including Univitellin and Swimming in Your Skin Again.