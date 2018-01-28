HBO has acquired The Oslo Diaries, a documentary about covert Middle East peace talks in 1992. The film just had its world premiere at Sundance.

Directed by Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, the film is produced by Hilla Medalia and Ina Fichman, and executive produced by Guy Lavie, Koby Gal-Raday, Danna Stern, Dagmar Mielke, Barbara Dobkin and Jean Tsien.

The Oslo Diaries details events in 1992, when Israeli-Palestinian relations were at an all-time low and any communication between the two countries was punishable with jail time. A small group of Israelis and Palestinians gathered secretly in Oslo for a series of meetings spanning 1,100 days that came to be known as The Oslo Accords and changed the Middle East forever.

The film weaves together archival footage and interviews with key players, including the last on-camera conversation with former Israeli president Shimon Peres.

“We are humbled and excited by the warm hug our film has received from audiences at the Sundance Film Festival and thrilled with HBO’s decision to acquire the film,” say Loushy and Sivan. “The prestigious platform of HBO will allow us to reach millions of viewers and we’re full of hope that this film will lead to the crucial dialogue we are missing so much these days, when it seems both sides have given up on a peaceful solution.”

HBO will debut the film later this year to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Oslo Accords.

Submarine’s Josh Braun and Ben Braun negotiated on behalf of the filmmakers.