As filming continues on the final (and likely supersized) six episodes of Game Of Thrones for a 2019 run, work also is under way on the five proposed prequels of the blockbuster fantasy series, which will not feature GOT characters. But don’t expect the last season of Game Of Thrones to be used to tee off a prequel.

“There is not going to be anything in any scenario where we have any sort of prequel air for at least a year after that,” HBO president Casey Bloys told Deadline at TCA. “I want the final season of Game of Thrones to be the final season of Game Of Thrones, I don’t want to use it to launch something else, I want it to stand as the finale of the greatest tv show of all time, I don’t want to do anything that infringes on that.”

While HBO is putting some distance between the end of Game of Thrones and the launch of a potential prequel series, a pilot for an offshoot could be filmed before that, Bloys said.

As for how many GOT prequel series HBO may go with, “anywhere form zero to five but probably more likely around one,” Bloys said. “I’m happy with what I’m seeing but don’t have a time table yet in terms of how we’re going to make decision.”

Bloys also addressed the big gap between the last two installments of GOT, saying that it was dictated by the creators. He noted that the final episodes feature bigger battles, more and more elaborate special effects, and the storyline requires linear filming that take longer to complete. The length of each episode is TBD.

There is no update on the followup HBO series from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, Confederate, which stirred controversy with its subject matter, involving modern-day slavery.

“Dave and David are in production on Game of Thrones, they are still talking (about Confederate) but it’s going to be a year year, year and a half before there is anything,” Bloys said. “They have to finish GOT.” He confirmed that the project’s creative team, which also includes co-writers Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman, remains intact.