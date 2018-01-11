EXCLUSIVE: Harvey Weinstein is to be the subject of another hard-hitting documentary after UK broadcaster Channel 4 ordered a film for its current affairs strand Dispatches.

The broadcaster has ordered the doc from Tigerlily Productions, the film and TV production company set up by Natasha Dack-Ojumu and Nikki Parrott. It is the latest UK project to look at the sexual harassment allegations against the Miramax and Weinstein Company founder after the BBC ordered a 90-minute film from Simon and Jonathan Chinn’s Lightbox Media.

Tigerlilly’s film will examine the allegations against Weinstein – more than 80 women have accused him of various inappropriate behavior ranging from rape to sexual assault through to intimidation and bullying. It will focus on his involvement with the British film industry and its culture; Weinstein had close ties to the UK and regularly produced and acquired films with UK filmmakers. Weinstein is also the subject of an investigation by Scotland Yard – titled Operation Kaguyak – with numerous attacks alleged to have happened in London.

The documentary was commissioned by Siobhan Sinnerton Commissioning Editor, News and Current Affairs and Dorothy Byrne, Head of News and Current Affairs at Channel 4.

Tigerlilly has a long history of work in both film and TV. On the television front, it has produced a number of documentaries for BBC and Channel 4 including cluster bomb doc Footprints and The Monastery. It has also produced features such as Omer Fast’s Tom McCarthy adaptation Remainder, David Farr thriller The Ones Below and The Lovers and The Despot, about Kim Jong Il’s kidnapping of an actor and director. It was set up by Dack-Ojumu and Parrott in 2000.

Channel 4’s Dispatches, which has been running for 30 years, is widely considered one of the hardest hitting avenues for filmmakers in the UK. It has told stories about issues ranging from the Gaza Strip, China’s Stolen Children, Afghanistan and an investigation into budget airline Ryanair.