The Weinstein Company is nearing the final stages of a life-saving acquisition, but for the much-accused and often-sued Harvey Weinstein, family affairs are about to get very face-to-face.

Unless Delaware’s Court of Chancery decides otherwise, the disgraced former co-chair of the company he founded with brother Bob Weinstein will be grilled by TWC attorneys on April 17 in New York City.

“The deposition will be taken orally before a court reporter or other person authorized to administer oaths, shall continue day to day until completed or adjourned and will be recorded by stenographic, audio, video, and/or real-time transcription,” TWC lawyer David Ross of Wilmington’s Ross Aronstam & Mortiz LLP said in a court filing late last week.

If that spring date ends up going ahead, it would be the first formal sit-down in all the lawsuits and investigations of Weinstein since the New York Times published its October 5 exposé of the Oscar-winning producer’s alleged decades of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Specifically, as more revelations still come out and probes by the NYPD, LAPD, Beverly Hills police, the Empire State’s Attorney General’s office and UK authorities are ongoing, Harvey Weinstein went after his sibling and his old company on October 26 in a document and correspondence vacuuming up.

While having come up short in getting matters expedited, Weinstein is seeking to procure copies of his complete personal TWC employment file and all correspondence including his company email.

Weinstein wants the material for his own defense against being fired last fall and defending himself against lawsuits against himself and TWC, which isn’t help the company has said they want. Having formally resigned from TWC on October 17 after being pink-slipped by the remaining board on October 8, Weinstein’s move against TWC also was to make sure his 23% stock in the company isn’t impacted if they make “unjustified settlements.”

At the same time as the deposition was revealed in court filings on January 26, TWC’s lawyers also said that they sent “true and correct copies of Defendant The Weinstein Company Holdings LLC’s First Request for Production of Documents” to Weinstein’s team.

Where this all could stand before Judge Joseph Slights if the bid to take over, revamp and rebrand TWC ny a group led by former Obama head of the U.S. Small Business Administration Maria Contreras-Sweet and backed in part by Ron Burkle succeeds is a bit of a gray area. Certainly the potential new bosses, as my colleague Mike Fleming Jr noted last week, have planned contingency funding combined with insurance policies to cover liabilities related to claims current and upcoming against Weinstein. Whether this will cover this civil war of sorts isn’t altogether clear.

What is clear is that the first deposition of Weinstein could prove magnetic for other cases as the producer is questioned on what will undoubtedly be a wide range of corporate matters and personal behavior.

With Hollywood powerhouse Patricia Glaser in his corner in this matter, Elizabeth Powers, Brett McCartney and Peter Ladig of Wilmington’s Bayard, P.A, are also representing Weinstein.