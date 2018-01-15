At Monday’s TCA, Kevin Kay, president of Paramount Network, TV Land and CMT reiterated in his opening remarks that the upcoming series Waco and Yellowstone for Paramount Network will not have the Weinstein Co. credits or logo on them, even though that company was involved in production.

Kay also emphasized that Harvey Weinstein was never part of the creative process on both series.

“As many of you know our production partner on Yellowstone and Waco is the Weinstein Co. I want to say definitively that Harvey Weinstein has never been part of the creative process. Until a new name of the company is announced, Weinstein Co. will not be listed in the credits for either show,” said Kay this morning before the TCA press corps.

Shortly after the first sexual harassment allegations were made against Harvey Weinstein in October, Paramount Network said it would remove his name as an executive producer on all projects and also replace Weinstein TV with the company’s new name when available.

The Paramount Network, Viacom’s rebrand of Spike TV, launches on January 18.