Rory O’Malley, a Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon who’s now playing the crowd-pleasing comic role of King George III in the national tour of Hamilton, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management duties. His other stage credits include a run in the world premiere
of James Lapine and William Finn’s musical adaptation of Little Miss Sunshine and their show The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Elsewhere, O’Malley was a series regular opposite Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence in the short-lived 2014 FX series Partners. He joined the ongoing Hamilton tour, which recently completed a smash L.A. run, after several months of playing King George in the Broadway production. O’Malley continues to be repped by the Gersh Agency and attorney Michael Mahan.