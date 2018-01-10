Rory O’Malley, a Tony nominee for The Book of Mormon who’s now playing the crowd-pleasing comic role of King George III in the national tour of Hamilton, has signed with The Rosenzweig Group for management duties. His other stage credits include a run in the world premiere

TRG

of James Lapine and William Finn’s musical adaptation of Little Miss Sunshine and their show The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Elsewhere, O’Malley was a series regular opposite Kelsey Grammer and Martin Lawrence in the short-lived 2014 FX series Partners. He joined the ongoing Hamilton tour, which recently completed a smash L.A. run, after several months of playing King George in the Broadway production. O’Malley continues to be repped by the Gersh Agency and attorney Michael Mahan.