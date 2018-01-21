The first clip from Matthew Lillard and Blythe Danner’s new pilot Halfway There is out, showcasing the dysfunctional family life at the program’s core.

The pilot will premiere at Sundance on Tuesday as part of the festival’s Indie Episodic section.

The series stars Lillard as a recovering addict trying to create a sober living community. But when his past love and family drama come to haunt him it throws everything in disarray.

The TV series also stars Danner as Lillard’s alcoholic mother and Sarah Shahi as his messy love interest. It’s directed by Rick Rosenthal (most known as producer on Transparent and director of shows ranging from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Law & Order: SVU).

Watch the clip: