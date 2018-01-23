EXCLUSIVE: Making its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Amy Adrion’s Half the Picture digs into Hollywood discrimination of female filmmakers. In a clip from the documentary, Ava DuVernay talks about her experiences as a woman in the male-dominated industry.

Half the Picture explores the low number of women directors in Hollywood, using the current EEOC investigation into discriminatory hiring practices as a framework to talk to successful women directors about their career paths, their struggles, their inspiration and their hopes for the future. In addition to DuVernay, the doc includes interviews with high profile directors including Jill Soloway, Lena Dunham, Catherine Hardwicke, Miranda July, and experts on gender inequality and discrimination in Hollywood. The latter includes ACLU’s Melissa Goodman, Sundance Institute’s Caroline Libresco, Vanity Fair’s, Rebecca Keegan, USC’s, Dr. Stacy Smith and San Diego State University’s, Dr. Martha Lauzen, who establish the magnitude of this employment discrimination issue as woman are shut out, across the board, of an industry that systemically denies their expression and point of view.

Adrion recently participated in Deadline, Woman In Film and Stella Artois’ “The Road To 50/50,” Q&A at Sundance. She was joined by producer Liz Destro producer of Lizzie as well as Mel Jones and Stephanie Allain, co-creator/director and producer, respectively of the fest’s Indie Episodic Program’s Leimert Park series.