EXCLUSIVE: The H Collective, the newly-launched film finance, production, marketing and distribution company, is adding H Management to its business operations. The LA-based studio that kicked off in June 2017 to finance and produce at least four films per year is expanding with the new management division to rep Chinese talent outside of Asia and help them build a global profile. Among the first signs are actress Li Bingbing (Resident Evil: Retribution, Transformers: Age Of Extinction) and singer-actor Karry Wang (The Great Wall). Both will appear in three films for The H Collective over the next few years.

H Management has plans to expand to represent non-Chinese talent. The H Collective will soon announce an executive who will lead the new venture and report to CEO Nic Crawley.

Crawley says, “In line with our production business and deep-rooted relationships in China, the transition to managing talent in-house was an organic and natural progression. It’s a complement to our global business and utilizing our access to some of China’s most talented and popular artists.”

Li Bingbing next stars in Jon Turteltaub’s The Meg, the prehistoric shark tale from Warner Bros and its China-based joint venture Flagship Entertainment. One of the best-known Chinese actresses worldwide, she is currently attached to play China’s first female superhero in the Stan Lee-penned Realm. She will continue to be repped by UTA.

Wang made his debut as the leader of Chinese boy band sensation TFBOYS at the age of 13. The group quickly became one of the most popular bands in China. He later made his big screen debut in Zhang Yimou’s The Great Wall.

The H Collective has production deals with such producers as James Gunn, Mark Johnson, Joe Roth and Sid Ganis on a roster of films that span genres. With Gunn, it’s producing an untitled horror feature written by Brian and Mark Gunn, and with David Yarovesky directing. The company is also in production on its first feature, The Parts You Lose, directed by Christopher Cantwell and starring Aaron Paul, Scoot McNairy and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.