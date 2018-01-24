Gunpowder & Sky has acquired the North American rights to Sundance veteran Brett Haley’s Hearts Beat Loud, an ode to the bonding powers of music starring Nick Offerman and Kiersey Clemons as a father and daughter living in Brooklyn who become an unlikely songwriting duo in the last summer before she leaves for college.

Gunpowder & Sky announced the acquisition today.

The cast also includes Ted Danson, Sasha Lane, Blythe Danner and Toni Collette.

Keegan DeWitt wrote four original songs for this film.

“We are thrilled to partner with Van Toffler and Gunpowder & Sky on our theatrical release,” said filmmaker Brett Haley. “Their vision and passion for the project was apparent, and their team’s expertise with music-driven films make them the ideal distributor to bring our movie to audiences across the country.”

Park Pictures, Burn Later Productions and HK Productions produced the film with Houston King, Sam Bisbee and Sam Slater as producers. Franklin Carson, Paul Bernon, David Bernon, Theodora Dunlap, Jackie Kelman Bisbee, Lance Acord, Danny Rifkin, Frank Brenner and Nick Offerman Executive Produced.

“Brett masterfully integrates music’s unique ability to bring people together across boundaries and generations,” said Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky. “The film’s uplifting spirit, accompanied by killer performances encapsulates life’s twisted emotional journey. We couldn’t be more fired up to work with Brett and the team to take the film out to the audiences.”

The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers and Janet Brown and Jake Hanly negotiating on behalf of Gunpowder & Sky. The film is planned for release in summer 2018.