EXCLUSIVE: Gulfstream Pictures has secured the movie rights Julia Butterfly Hill’s environmentally conscientious book, The Legacy of Luna: The Story of a Tree, a Woman and the Struggle to Save the Redwoods, which chronicles Hill’s efforts to help bring awareness to forest preservation through living in an ancient redwood tree named Luna for over two years.

While seeking to stop Pacific Lumber from the environmentally destructive process of clear-cutting the ancient redwood and the trees around it, Hill endured harsh weather conditions, helicopter harassment, and attacks from the company security guards and media commentators. Her efforts were not in vain as Pacific Lumber eventually capitulated and the tree and those surrounding it survived.

Gulfstream, led Mike Karz and Bill Bindley, is fast-tracking the project and has hired Jon Felson to pen the screenplay with plans to begin shooting next year. The Warner Bros-based production company’s upcoming slate includes a film adaptation of Gregory Freeman’s The Forgotten 500 and King David, based on the book David: The Divided Heart by Rabbi David Wolpe, which is being adapted by Todd Komarnicki.

Felson is repped by Magnet Management and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.