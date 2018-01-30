Work It alum Beth Lacke is set as a female lead opposite Hector Elizondo and Holland Taylor, and Adrian Martinez (The Blacklist: Redemption) has been cast as a series regular in Guess Who Died, NBC’s single-camera comedy from Norman Lear and Peter Tolan.

Guess Who Died, from Sony Pictures TV, is based on Lear’s personal experiences and described as a humorous and inspiring look at the shared joys and challenges we all experience at any stage of life. Set in the Las Esperanzado Senior Community in Palm Springs, it centers on Murray (Elizondo), a retired music executive who is positive and upbeat with sparkling eyes and a keen, sharp and wonderful sense of humor. Holland plays his sister-in-law, Patricia, a former American Airlines flight attendant who can be a little too proper at times, but she’s sharp as a tack with a great sense of humor.

Lacke will play Cybil, Murray’s daughter who works as a poetic writing teacher at a community college. Loyal and devoted, she visits her parents every day and helps with her mom’s care.

Martinez will play Lopez, the security guard at the main guard gate at the Las Esperanzado.

Lear and Tolan executive produce via their respective production companies, Act III Productions and The Cloudland Company, alongside Lear’s associate Brent Miller.

Lacke most recently recurred on the CW’s Frequency and guest-starred on Chicago Med.

Martinez was a series regular on The Blacklist: Redemption. His feature credits include Office Christmas Party, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and The Secret Life of Walter Mitty. He’s repped by Phoenix Artists.