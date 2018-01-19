Freeform has given an early renewal to breakout new comedy Grown-ish four episodes into its freshman run. The spinoff of ABC’s praised comedy Black-ish has received a 20-episode second season order.

Grown-ish has been both a ratings and critical success for Freeform. It premiered January 3 as Freeform’s highest-rated comedy debut in nearly six years and the network’s best series start overall since Shadowhunters two years ago. The renewal was announced during Grown-ish‘s panel at today’s inaugural Freeform Summit.

Toplined by Black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi, the half-hour college-set comedy tackles current social issues and complexities facing both students and administrators. It follows Zoey (Shahidi), Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter, as she heads into her freshman year of college at Cal U.

The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios and is executive produced by creator Kenya Barris, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne and Julie Bean.