We finally have a title for the upcoming Grey’s Anatomy spinoff. The show, which revolves around firefighters, will be called Station 19.

Set in a Seattle firehouse, Station 19, from Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and written by Grey’s executive producer/co-showrunner Stacy McKee, follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, the show revolves around the men and women as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.

Jaina Lee Ortiz and Jason George star along with Jay Hayden, Grey Damon, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Savre and Miguel Sandoval.

McKee executive produces with Shondaland’s Rhimes and Betsy Beers for ABC Studios where Shondaland is based.

The spinoff received a straight-to-series order last May, with an eye for premiere in midseason 2018. It comes four years after the end of Private Practice, a previous Grey’s Anatomy spinoff.

As previously announced, the spinoff will debut with a two-hour premiere at 9 PM Thursday, March 22 and moves to its regular time slot on Thursday, March 29 as part of the TGIT lineup at 9|8 CT.