With CBS’ Thursday comedies in repeats and an NFL MVP special filling that net’s first hour of primetime, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (2.2 demo rating, 8.51 million viewers) ran a lap ahead of competitors on the night in both metrics, including its biggest overall crowd in a year. While that total viewer tally is up compared to previous week’s 8.3M, the doc drama slipped a tenth in the demo compared to previous week’s midseason return.

Grey’s played against MVP: Most Valuable Performer (0.7, 4.21M), which clocked a quarter of the rating CBS averages at 8 PM with combo Big Bang Theory/Young Sheldon. MVP was followed by CBS reruns from 9-11 PM: Big Bang Theory (1.3, 6.855M), Young Sheldon (1.1, 6.518M), and S.W.A.T (0.7, 4.405M). Overall, the lineup dropped the network that usually tops non-football Thursdays to No. 4 for the night in the demo.

Following Grey’s Anatomy on ABC, Scandal (1.3, 5.201M) and How to Get Away with Murder (1.0, 3.540M)) were flat week to week, Murder’s total viewer tally being a series low.

Fox’s The Four: Battle for Stardom (1.2, 3.63M) ticked up a tenth in the demo compared to previous two weeks as it continues its steady, if unspectacular Live+Same Day ratings track since debut.

NBC’s original Superstore (1.2, 4.22M) equaled its best demo stat since Premiere Week, followed by a new episodes of The Good Place (1.1, 3.61M), a Will & Grace (0.6, 2.56M) repeat, and the season wrapper of Great News (0.5, 2.19M) that slipped slightly from its penultimate episode. At 10 PM, Chicago Fire (1.1, 6.03M) matched its best showing since October 26.

CW’s Supernatural (0.6, 1.95M) stayed the course at 8 PM; Arrow (0.4, 1.39M) missed that mark by a tenth at 9.

ABC (1.5, 5.75M) won primetime in both metrics on Thursday. Fox (1.2, 3.63M) followed in the demo, while CBS (0.8, 5.10M) was No. 2 in total viewers, but trailed NBC (0.9, 4.11M) demo-wise. CW logged 0.5, 1.67M.