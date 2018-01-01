Gretchen Carlson will take over as chair of the Miss America Organization board of directors. The 1989 Miss America and Fox & Friends co-host previously blasted a request to help find new leadership for the organization, but apparently had a change of heart.

Carlson’s ascension follows the resignation of several key leaders of the Miss America Organization, including CEO Sam Haskell, former president and COO Josh Randle, and Chairman Lynn Weidner. All had exchanged demeaning emails among board members. Carlson had called for the entire board to resign after several members expressed support for the former leaders.

In her new role, Carlson will “work with all Miss America stakeholders, including the organization’s state executive directors and former state titleholders, to continue an ongoing inclusive and transparent process to identify additional new board members and management,” according to a statement from the organization.

Carlson confirmed the move on Twitter, and said she was “honored to move this iconic program forward with so many amazing volunteers.”

The Miss America Organization also named former Miss Americas Laura Kaeppeler Fleiss (Miss America 2012), Heather French Henry (Miss America 2000) and Kate Shindle (Miss America 1998) to the board.

The story was first reported by the Huffington Post.