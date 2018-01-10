Greta Gerwig’s Best Picture win for Lady Bird was a victory for women filmmakers in a time when women are speaking up for equality and just treatment in the industry. Even though her big win was in the spotlight, the actress was faced with probing questions about working with Woody Allen.

Allen, who, for years, has been accused numerous times of sexual misconduct, directed Gerwig in the 2012 film To Rome With Love. In an interview with the New York Times, Gerwig addressed working with Allen and the allegations surrounding him.

“It is something that I take very seriously and have been thinking deeply about, and it has taken me time to gather my thoughts and say what I mean to say,” she said. “I can only speak for myself and what I’ve come to is this: If I had known then what I know now, I would not have acted in the film.”

She adds, “I have not worked for him again, and I will not work for him again.”

After Dylan Farrow’s New York Times articles where she opened up about her accusations against Allen, Gerwig realized that she “increased another woman’s pain.” She continued “I was heartbroken by that realization. I grew up on his movies, and they have informed me as an artist, and I cannot change that fact now, but I can make different decisions moving forward.”