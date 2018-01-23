EXCLUSIVE: Greg Lipstone is stepping down as CEO of All3Media America after two and a half years. Also exiting the company is All3Media America COO Dan Donahue after a year or so on the job. Both departures are effective immediately.

All3Media

Lipstone was a founding partner and board member at ICM Partners representing All3Media when he left to run the company in August 2015. He was later joined By ICM Partners Chief Operating Officer and partner Donahue.

“We would like to thank Greg and Dan for their many contributions to the success of All3Media America and wish them both the very best in their future,” said Jane Turton, CEO of parent company All3 Media.

There is no replacement yet for Lipstone whose exit had been in the works for weeks. The business decision to change the company’s leadership is understood to be amicable as Turton and Lipstone have been friends for three decades.

Lipstone made the rare leap from agenting to media company CEO with the All3Media America appointment. He oversaw all day-to-day operations, including the companies under its corporate umbrella, including Studio Lambert (Undercover Boss) and Maverick (Chrisley Knows Best). The other All3Media America companies include Bentley, Bogner Content, Company Pictures, ID-TV, Lime Pictures, Lion Television, Little Dot Studios, MME, Neal Street Productions, New Pictures, North One, Objective, Optomen, Seven Stories, South Pacific Pictures, and Studio Ramsay.

During his term, Lipstone launched a push in the original scripted arena with the appointment of former Lifetime executive Nina Lederman as EVP of Scripted Programming. The company just set up Accused anthology drama series at Paramount Network with The Good Doctor creator David Shore.

Before his stint at ICM Partners, Donahue was a Partner and the COO at the Broder Webb Chervin Silbermann Agency, where he managed all business operations and played a key role in the agency’s sale to ICM and its then-private equity owner, Rizvi Traverse. At All3Media America, Donahue focused on developing group operating policies and strategies across All3Media America’s companies.