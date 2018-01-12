In time for the Sundance Film Festival, UK-based media fund manager Great Point Media is launching a U.S. theatrical distribution arm that will release 8-12 titles per year in theaters across the country. The company has already assembled a full slate for 2018, with $10 million in P&A committed to date. Great Point’s new platform starts with the March release of Submission, writer/director Richard Levine’s adaptation of Francine Prose’s acclaimed novel Blue Angel. Stanley Tucci and Kyra Sedgwick star and the film opens March 2 in New York, broadening the following week.

Judy Greer makes her directing debut in the comedy A Happening of Monumental Proportions, with a cast that includes Allison Janney, Jennifer Garner, Katie Holmes and Common, in a plot described as a group of LA students who find themselves caught up in a plot of sex, lies and dead bodies; there is Measure of A Man, the Jim Loach-directed coming-of-age story that stars Blake Cooper (The Maze Runner), Donald Sutherland, Luke Wilson and Judy Greer; and the Andrew Dosunmu-directed Where Is Kyra?, which stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Kiefer Sutherland. Pfeiffer plays the title character, a long out of work woman who struggles to support herself after the death of her mother.

The UK-based company was hatched in 2013 by Hallmark Channel founder Robert Halmi and Jim Reeve, establishing itself with films including Lady Macbeth, Christine and the Sally Potter pic The Party, before stepping up to distribute in the U.S. The company’s international sales arm has the Zellner Bros-directed Robert Pattinson-starrer Damsel and several others prepped for the upcoming Berlin market.

“At a time of great change in the market, we’re proud to be giving filmgoers the chance to experience exceptional independent films in some of the best theatres around the U.S.,” GPM co-founder Robert Halmi said.

“We’re very excited to launch this division and to deliver compelling stories from great filmmakers with casts audiences know and love,” co-founder Jim Reeve added.

Great Point is partnered in its initial slate with distribution veterans Mark Urman (Paladin), Jeff Lipsky (Glass Half Full) and Michael Silberman, with GPM commercial manager Matt Stevens overseeing the releases from the company’s London office.

Great Point Media will have a team at the Sundance Film Festival to scout projects for 2019.