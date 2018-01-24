EXCLUSIVE: Grandview, the management company run by Matt Rosen and Jeff Silver, has promoted Laura Leonard to Manager.

Leonard, who was previously a literary co-ordinator at the company, already has a number of clients including a slew of up-and-coming writers including Debra Moore Muñoz, who started writing on HBO’s Westworld and is now working on Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy spin-off The Mayans for FX.

She also represents Adam D’Alba, whose horror script The Infinity Reel is being made by Arrival and Stranger Things producer 21 Laps for Paramount Pictures and The Maiden, an adaptation of his own horror short, for James Wan’s Atomic Monster and New Line, as well as British novelist and screenwriter James Smythe, whose sci-fi novel Way Down Dark was optioned by Studio 8, and who recently wrote the sequel to a major tentpole action feature.

Prior to joining Grandview, Leonard worked at Paramount and Joy and The Blacklist producer Davis Entertainment.

“We always admired Laura’s taste and work ethic, and have been so impressed with her rise from Assistant to Coordinator to Manager,” said Grandview Partners Rosen and Silver. “She is a huge asset to the company, and we look forward to her continuing to build the careers of outstanding artists and storytellers.”