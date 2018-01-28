The 60th Grammy Awards will have its performers and attendees show their solidarity with the Time’s Up movement by wearing a white rose.

The Time’s Up organization tweeted that the flower “symbolizes respect, pays homage to new beginnings and expresses hope for the future.”

Celebrities walking the red carpet outside Madison Square Garden before the awards were not in lockstep on wearing the white rose. Members of the Chainsmokers, Lady Gaga and Reba McEntire were spotted with the flower, but some others did not wear it.

Singer Kelly Clarkson was carrying a white rose on the red carpet. She was asked whether the white rose and the movement was helping women in the music industry. Clarkson pointed out that a woman runs her record label.

“It’s one of those things where I think it’s gradually changing right now,” Clarkson said. “I think it is gradually heading that way. This conversation is really helping that.”

The official tweet from Time’s Up: