The 60th Grammy Awards handed out trophies tonight and Bruno Mars cleaned up for the night, taking home seven Grammys including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

On the film side, Lin-Manuel Miranda won for his song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana while La La Land scored two Grammys. La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul scored Grammys of their own for their musical Dear Evan Hansen. This checks off a second box for Miranda when it comes to achieving EGOT status. For Pasek and Paul, they are one away from getting that illustrious EGOT.

Other winners of the evening include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Alessia Cara. The late Carrie Fisher won for Best Spoken Word Album while Dave Chapelle kept it short in his acceptance speech when winning for Best Comedy Album.

Highlights from tonight’s ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, U2, and a duet between Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Ke$ha also gave a moving performance that flowed in the vein of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement while Patti Lupone took the stage for a show-stopping performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from Evita in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Read the full list of winners below.

GENERAL

Record Of The Year

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars

Album Of The Year

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

Song Of The Year

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer

Best Pop Vocal Album

÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran

DANCE/ELECTRONIC

Best Dance Recording

“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem

Best Dance/Electronic Album

3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk

CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen

Best Metal Performance

“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon

Best Rock Song

“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs

ALTERNATIVE

Best Alternative Music Album

Sleep Well Beast — The National

R&B

Best R&B Performance

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

Best R&B Song

“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Starboy — The Weeknd

Best R&B Album

24K Magic — Bruno Mars

RAP

Best Rap Performance

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

Best Rap Song

“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Album

DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

Best Country Song

“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton

NEW AGE

Best New Age Album

Dancing On Water — Peter Kater

JAZZ

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Rebirth — Billy Childs

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio

GOSPEL/ CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship

Best Gospel Album

Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Chain Breaker — Zach Williams

Best Roots Gospel Album

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire

LATIN

Best Latin Pop Album

El Dorado — Shakira

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Residente — Residente

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

AMERICAN ROOTS

Best American Roots Performance

Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes

Best American Roots Song

“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Americana Album

The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit

Best Bluegrass Album (TIE)

Laws Of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters

All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage

Best Traditional Blues Album

Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones

Best Contemporary Blues Album

TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’

Best Folk Album

Mental Illness — Aimee Mann

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers

REGGAE

Best Reggae Album

Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

WORLD MUSIC

Best World Music Album

Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo

CHILDREN’S MUSIC

Best Children’s Album

Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb

SPOKEN WORD

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher

COMEDY

Best Comedy Album

The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle

MUSICAL THEATER

Best Musical Theater Album

Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)



MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

La La Land — (Various Artists)

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)

COMPOSING/ ARRANGING

Best Instrumental Composition

“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)

PACKAGE

Best Recording Package (TIE)

El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)

Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)

NOTES

Best Album Notes

Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)

HISTORICAL

Best Historical Album

The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)

PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Greg Kurstin

Best Remixed Recording

“You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)

SURROUND SOUND

Best Surround Sound Album

Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)

PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

CLASSICAL

Best Orchestral Performance

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Death & The Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra



Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)

Best Classical Compendium

Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer



Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Higdon: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

MUSIC VIDEO/FILM

Best Music Video

“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar

Best Music Film

“The Defiant Ones” — (Various Artists)