The 60th Grammy Awards handed out trophies tonight and Bruno Mars cleaned up for the night, taking home seven Grammys including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.
On the film side, Lin-Manuel Miranda won for his song “How Far I’ll Go” from Moana while La La Land scored two Grammys. La La Land songwriters Benj Pasek & Justin Paul scored Grammys of their own for their musical Dear Evan Hansen. This checks off a second box for Miranda when it comes to achieving EGOT status. For Pasek and Paul, they are one away from getting that illustrious EGOT.
Other winners of the evening include Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran, and Alessia Cara. The late Carrie Fisher won for Best Spoken Word Album while Dave Chapelle kept it short in his acceptance speech when winning for Best Comedy Album.
Highlights from tonight’s ceremony included performances from Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, U2, and a duet between Elton John and Miley Cyrus. Ke$ha also gave a moving performance that flowed in the vein of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movement while Patti Lupone took the stage for a show-stopping performance of “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” from Evita in a tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Read the full list of winners below.
GENERAL
Record Of The Year
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars
Album Of The Year
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
Song Of The Year
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
POP
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Shape Of You” — Ed Sheeran
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Feel It Still” — Portugal. The Man
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 — (Various Artists) Dae Bennett, Producer
Best Pop Vocal Album
÷ (Divide) — Ed Sheeran
DANCE/ELECTRONIC
Best Dance Recording
“Tonite” — LCD Soundsystem
Best Dance/Electronic Album
3-D The Catalogue — Kraftwerk
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Prototype — Jeff Lorber Fusion
ROCK
Best Rock Performance
“You Want It Darker” — Leonard Cohen
Best Metal Performance
“Sultan’s Curse” — Mastodon
Best Rock Song
“Run” — Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
A Deeper Understanding — The War On Drugs
ALTERNATIVE
Best Alternative Music Album
Sleep Well Beast — The National
R&B
Best R&B Performance
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
Best R&B Song
“That’s What I Like” — Christopher Brody Brown, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus & Jonathan Yip, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Starboy — The Weeknd
Best R&B Album
24K Magic — Bruno Mars
RAP
Best Rap Performance
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“LOYALTY.” — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
Best Rap Song
“HUMBLE.” — Duckworth, Asheton Hogan & M. Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Album
DAMN. — Kendrick Lamar
COUNTRY
Best Country Solo Performance
“Either Way” — Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Better Man” — Little Big Town
Best Country Song
“Broken Halos” — Mike Henderson & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
From A Room: Volume 1 — Chris Stapleton
NEW AGE
Best New Age Album
Dancing On Water — Peter Kater
JAZZ
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
“Miles Beyond” — John McLaughlin, soloist
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Dreams And Daggers — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Rebirth — Billy Childs
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bringin’ It — Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Jazz Tango — Pablo Ziegler Trio
GOSPEL/ CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Never Have To Be Alone” — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“What A Beautiful Name” — Hillsong Worship
Best Gospel Album
Let Them Fall In Love — CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Chain Breaker — Zach Williams
Best Roots Gospel Album
Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope — Reba McEntire
LATIN
Best Latin Pop Album
El Dorado — Shakira
Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album
Residente — Residente
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Arriero Somos Versiones Acústicas — Aida Cuevas
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salsa Big Band — Rubén Blades Con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
AMERICAN ROOTS
Best American Roots Performance
Killer Diller Blues — Alabama Shakes
Best American Roots Song
“If We Were Vampires” — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Americana Album
The Nashville Sound — Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit
Best Bluegrass Album (TIE)
Laws Of Gravity — The Infamous Stringdusters
All The Rage – In Concert Volume One [Live] — Rhonda Vincent And The Rage
Best Traditional Blues Album
Blue & Lonesome — The Rolling Stones
Best Contemporary Blues Album
TajMo — Taj Mahal & Keb’ Mo’
Best Folk Album
Mental Illness — Aimee Mann
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Kalenda — Lost Bayou Ramblers
REGGAE
Best Reggae Album
Stony Hill — Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley
WORLD MUSIC
Best World Music Album
Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration — Ladysmith Black Mambazo
CHILDREN’S MUSIC
Best Children’s Album
Feel What U Feel — Lisa Loeb
SPOKEN WORD
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
The Princess Diarist — Carrie Fisher
COMEDY
Best Comedy Album
The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas — Dave Chappelle
MUSICAL THEATER
Best Musical Theater Album
Dear Evan Hansen — Ben Platt, principal soloist; Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, producers; Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast Recording)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
La La Land — (Various Artists)
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
La La Land — Justin Hurwitz, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“How Far I’ll Go” — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Auli’i Cravalho)
COMPOSING/ ARRANGING
Best Instrumental Composition
“Three Revolutions” — Arturo O’Farrill, composer (Arturo O’Farrill & Chucho Valdés)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
“Escapades For Alto Saxophone And Orchestra From Catch Me If You Can” — John Williams, arranger (John Williams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“Putin” — Randy Newman, arranger (Randy Newman)
PACKAGE
Best Recording Package (TIE)
El Orisha De La Rosa — Claudio Roncoli & Cactus Taller, art directors (Magín Díaz)
Pure Comedy (Deluxe Edition) — Sasha Barr, Ed Steed & Josh Tillman, art directors (Father John Misty)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
The Voyager Golden Record: 40th Anniversary Edition — Lawrence Azerrad, Timothy Daly & David Pescovitz, art directors (Various Artists)
NOTES
Best Album Notes
Live At The Whisky A Go Go: The Complete Recordings — Lynell George, album notes writer (Otis Redding)
HISTORICAL
Best Historical Album
The Goldberg Variations – The Complete Unreleased Recording Sessions June 1955 — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Matthias Erb, Martin Kistner & Andreas K. Meyer, mastering engineers (Glenn Gould)
PRODUCTION, NON-CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
24K Magic — Serban Ghenea, John Hanes & Charles Moniz, engineers; Tom Coyne, mastering engineer (Bruno Mars)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Greg Kurstin
Best Remixed Recording
“You Move (Latroit Remix)” — Dennis White, remixer (Depeche Mode)
SURROUND SOUND
Best Surround Sound Album
Early Americans — Jim Anderson, surround mix engineer; Darcy Proper, surround mastering engineer; Jim Anderson & Jane Ira Bloom, surround producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
PRODUCTION, CLASSICAL
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Mark Donahue, engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
CLASSICAL
Best Orchestral Performance
Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5; Barber: Adagio — Manfred Honeck, conductor (Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
Berg: Wozzeck — Hans Graf, conductor; Anne Schwanewilms & Roman Trekel; Hans Graf, producer (Houston Symphony; Chorus Of Students And Alumni, Shepherd School Of Music, Rice University & Houston Grand Opera Children’s Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
Bryars: The Fifth Century — Donald Nally, conductor (PRISM Quartet; The Crossing)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Death & The Maiden — Patricia Kopatchinskaja & The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Transcendental — Daniil Trifonov
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Crazy Girl Crazy – Music By Gershwin, Berg & Berio — Barbara Hannigan (Orchestra Ludwig)
Best Classical Compendium
Higdon: All Things Majestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto — Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor; Tim Handley, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Higdon: Viola Concerto — Jennifer Higdon, composer (Roberto Díaz, Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
Best Music Video
“Humble.” — Kendrick Lamar
Best Music Film
“The Defiant Ones” — (Various Artists)