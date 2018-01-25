Grace Victoria Cox has joined Zac Efron, Lily Collins, John Malkovich, and Angela Sarafyan in the Ted Bundy film, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile, from director Joe Berlinger. The film is told from the point of view of Ted Bundy’s girlfriend Elizabeth (Collins) during the multi-year period that Bundy hid his now-notorious murder spree from her. Cox will play Carol Daronch, a girl who survived Ted’s kidnapping attempt and later ID’s him in court. Michael Werwie wrote the screenplay. Ara Keshishian, Nicolas Chartier, and Michael Costigan will be producing via Voltage Pictures and COTA Entertainment, alongside Michael Simkin and Jason Barrett of Efron’s Ninjas Runnin Wild. Voltage is fully financing with Jonathan Deckter as an EP. Brad Kaplan and Stephen Gates also are executive producing. Cox stars in the upcoming Heathers series adaptation premiering on Paramount Network in March. She’s repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.

REX/Shutterstock

Actress Brit Shaw (Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension) has been cast in Maria Pulera’s indie supernatural thriller, Between Worlds, which stars Nicolas Cage. The pic follows Joe (Cage), a down-on-his-luck truck driver haunted by the memory of his deceased wife and child. Shaw will play Lettie, Joe’s mother who appears in flashbacks from his early childhood. Pulera wrote the screenplay and will produce along with Eric Banoun of Rise Up Films and Deviant Films’ David Hilary. Shaw is repped by CAA and Luber Roklin Entertainment.