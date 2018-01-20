The federal government shutdown – aka the Trump Shutdown or the Schumer Shutdown, depending on your perspective – continues apace, as Senators head into yet another day of talking, arm-twisting and finger-pointing as they work to strike a deal.

The shutdown went into effect at midnight after the Senate couldn’t get to the necessary 60 votes to pass the House funding bill. How intractable are the stumbling points, DACA and the Wall? President Donald Trump blew off his planned weekend trip to Mar-a-Lago where he was intending to celebrate his inauguration anniversary with a big, expensive Saturday night bash. (“Furious” is how MSNBC’s Joy Reid describes what she hears about the President’s mood, see Tweet below).

Whatever work stoppages and furloughs might come along, the shutdown certainly didn’t extend to Twitter. Here, a selection of Hollywood and Beltway reactions to the sudden cutting of government purse strings.

This is disgusting. Trading one group of children for another. While giving billions in tax cuts to the super wealthy. There is another way. Do the right thing for the people that are here today and stop creating boogie men out of those who may one day come. #TrumpShutdown https://t.co/H5ScufoCrv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 19, 2018

Not shocking news, but a bit of color: GOP source tells me Trump is furious about the shutdown, which is messing up his anniversary and keeping him from going to Mar-a-Lago for his party. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 20, 2018

Every Democrat’s speech today should begin and end with this: “We are approaching a shutdown because Mexico did not pay for the wall.” — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 19, 2018

This is not Chuck Schumer’s shutdown. This is not Mitch McConnell’s shutdown. This is Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s shutdown. This is the result of a confused, chaotic White House. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) January 20, 2018

It takes a certain level of incompetence to trigger a shutdown of the government when you control both houses of Congress and the White House. And yet here we are. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2018

Trump is telling allies Democrats caused the shutdown but that he will be blamed, a source close to the White House confirms to CNN. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 20, 2018

Democrats are far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead. #WeNeedMoreRepublicansIn18 in order to power through mess! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

The reason the government shutdown is that Trump and his team have an ideological commitment to allowing fewer black and brown people into the country. #TrumpShutdown #TrumpIsARacist — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 20, 2018

Republicans ploy to blame democrats for shutdown so they have a shot at #Midterms2018 — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) January 20, 2018

And obviously the shutdown is hugely serious. But so is the continual uncovering of Trump and his team’s business and personal relationships with Russian mobsters. And that story was the most washed over. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 20, 2018