The Gotham Group has optioned rights to Gork, The Teenage Dragon, the debut novel by Dear Mr. President author Gabe Hudson, to develop as a television series.

The Gotham Group

Gork, The Teenage Dragon was published by Alfred A. Knopf in July 2017. It centers on Gork, a lovable dragon at WarWings Military Academy, who has a gigantic heart, two-inch horns and an occasional problem with fainting. He’s about to embark on the most important mission of his life: on the eve of his high school graduation, he must ask a female dragon to be his queen. If she says yes, they’ll go off to conquer a foreign planet together. If she says no, Gork becomes a slave.

Gork encounters an unforgettable cast of friends and foes in his quest to find a mate, including Dr. Terrible, the mad scientist; Fribby, a robot dragon obsessed with death; and Metheldra, a healer specializing in acupuncture with swords. But it is Gork’s biggest perceived weakness, his huge heart, which will guide him through his epic quest and help him reach his ultimate destination: planet Earth.

Gotham’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell will executive produce.

Hudson’s story collection Dear Mr. President, was a finalist for the PEN/Hemingway Award and winner of the Sue Kaufman Prize for First Fiction from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His writing has appeared in The New Yorker, BuzzFeed, The New York Times Magazine, The Village Voice, McSweeney’s, Black Book, and Granta.

Hudson is repped by CAA and Susan Golomb at Writers House.