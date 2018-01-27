CBS was all encores last night, Jane The Virgin (0.2/1) was back from its winter break with a spotlight on boundaries and consent and Gordon Ramsay cooked up a primetime win.

The last Friday of January 2018 saw an even Hell’s Kitchen (0.9/4) take the top spot among adults 18-49. That victory pushed Fox, who played a repeat of newbie The Resident (0.4/2) at 9 PM, to match the House of Moonves for the overall demo with for the night with a 0.7/3. That’s down a tenth for the Murdoch-owned net from last week and a drop of 30% for CBS from its original programming line-up of January 19. Viewershipwise, even in encore mode, CBS still topped the night with 5.70 million tuning in as a repeat Blue Bloods (0.7/3) snared 6.90 million sets of eyeballs to be the most watched show of Friday’s primetime.

The ‘Chapter Seventy-Two’ episode of the Gina Rodriguez led Jane came back on the CW with its first new show since December 8 with a drop of 33% in the demo. Pulling the same demo result as Jane, lead-in Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2/1) was exactly the same as last week and as it has been most of this season.

NBC’s Blindspot (0.6/3) was down a tenth from last week but saw its viewership bop up 5% to 3.74 million. That’s the best the once blockbuster drama has done since the 4.13 million who watched its Season 3 debut of October 27 last year. Also in the 8 PM slit, ABC’s Child Support (0.7/3) lead a night that saw the bulk of the Disney-owned net’s night, with Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (0.6/3), even with last week among the 18-49. That evenness ended at the tail end of Friday as 20/20 (0.6/3) took a 25% drop from its January 19 broadcast.

The rest of NBC’s Friday saw Taken (0.5/2) and Dateline (0.7/3) coming in exactly the same as last week in the fast affiliates.

Enjoy those Grammys on Sunday, NYC – we want them back here in LA!