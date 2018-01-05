In the #metoo era, the time seemed right for a new installment of feminist period drama Good Girls Revolt, hastily canceled by Amazon a year ago. There was enthusiasm by fans and the show’s cast online, and there was incoming interest by networks and streaming platforms, including Amazon, which led to a second-season pitch by series creator Dana Calvo, which was taken out by Sony Pictures TV’s TriStar Television. But in the end, no deal was reached, and I hear the effort to resurrect Good Girls Revolt is now over.

Good Girls Revolt, which tackles gender equality sexual discrimination in the workplace, emerged as an unlikely poster child in the current crackdown on sexual harassment in Hollywood. It had been canceled by former Amazon boss Roy Price. When he was axed in the wake of accusations of sexual harassment toward a female producer, Good Girls Revolt started trending on social media. Calvo and its stars were interviewed for stories, and a grassroots movement started to revive the show.

Inspired by the landmark sexual discrimination case chronicled in Lynn Povich’s book, Good Girls Revolt is set in 1969. It follows a group of young female researchers at News of the Week, who ask to be treated fairly as they are being harassed and not allowed to become reporters for the news magazine. The women end up filing a lawsuit seeking equal treatment.

The series starred Genevieve Angelson, Anna Camp, Erin Darke, Chris Diamantopoulos, Hunter Parrish, Jim Belushi, Joy Bryant and Grace Gummer. Calvo executive produced with Lynda Obst, Darlene Hunt, Don Kurt and Jeff Okin.