If you tuned in to watch the 60th annual Grammy Awards red carpet arrivals via CBS, you bogeyed. CBS coverage of the PGA Farmers Insurance Open from San Diego took over the channel, superceding the anticipated red carpet arrivals chatter.

The presence in the tournament of Tiger Woods, a huge draw for golf fans and a presence rarely seen for the last few years because of various injuries, undoubtedly played into the decision to stay with golf.

But the lure of following the little white ball left nusic and celebrity fans upset, resulting in a Twitter flurry of complaints. CBS responded with a tweet promising to start the actual Grammys on time, and shift any lingering golf playoffs.

We remind you that some refer to golf as “a good walk spoiled.” Apparently that also refers to strolling on the red carpet.

@CBS WHY ARE THE #GRAMMYs #RedCarpet not playing?? There's golf on my channel and it was supposed to go off but it didn't. WTF???????? — Chris (@Guppy350) January 28, 2018