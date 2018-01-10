Warner Bros Television Group’s Blue Ribbon Content digital studio has sold two comedy series — Golden Revenge, from Conan O’Brien’s Conaco, and Critters: A New Binge, based on the feature films — to Verizon’s go90 platform. It also landed an original digital feature Good Girls Get High, from Alloy Entertainment, which will bow on the service this year.

The news was announced today during a TCA session on the Warner Bros lot.

The live-action Golden Revenge centers on three pets out to get even with the jerks that left them for dead in a heartwarming animal tale that turns into a quest for bloody vengeance. Tom Stern directs the series he co-wrote with Josh Gardner, reteaming them from Saul of the Mole Men. Retrofit Films and Conaco produce in association with BRC.

In Critters: A New Binge, the critters return to Earth in search of one of their kin, who was left behind years ago during an earlier mission. They land in Burbank, where they wreak havoc on a group of high schoolers and their families. Jordan Rubin, Jon Kaplan and Al Kaplan wrote and exec produce, and Rubin directs. Rupert Harvey and Barry Opper, from the original film franchise, are producers along with Abominable Pictures and BRC.

Both series will begin production early this year.

Good Girls Get High, based on a book in development at Alloy, stars Abby Quinn, Stefanie Scott, Booboo Stewart, Isabelle Fuhrman, Chanté Adams, Lauren Lapkus and Danny Pudi in a story about two academically gifted “good girls,” frustrated with their social standing, who get stoned on their last night of senior year. Laura Terruso directs the script she co-wrote with Jennifer Nashorn Blankenship. Les Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are producers, and Tripp Reed is an executive producer.