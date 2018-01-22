The Motion Picture Sound Editors have been heard: The guild is out with the nominees for its 65th annual Golden Reel Awards, which honor sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, TV, animation and computer entertainment productions.
The awards in 23 categories will be doled out February 18, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
“This has been an outstanding year in entertainment sound,” MPSE president Tom McCarthy said. “Sound artists have crafted brilliant soundscapes for movies, television, games and other media. The Motion Picture Sound Editors extends its congratulations to this year’s Golden Reel Award nominees for their wonderful contributions to the art of sound.”
Kathryn Bigelow, who helmed last year’s Detroit and is the only woman to win the Best Director Oscar, previously was announced as recipient of its 2018 MPSE Filmmaker Award. John P. Fasal, whose long sound career ranges from Weird Science and Top Gun to The Fugitive and Dunkirk, is set for the 2018 MPSE Career Achievement Award.
Here are the nominees for the 65th annual MPSE Golden Reel Awards:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Cars 3
Disney
Sound Designer: Thomas Myers
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Brian Chumney
Sound Effects Editors: EJ Holowicki, Benjamin A. Burtt
ADR Editor: Michael Silvers
Audio Artist: Anthony Defrancesco
Foley Editor: Qianbahui Yang, MPSE
Music Editor: Joe E. Rand
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Foley Editor: Terry Eckton
Coco
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: J.R. Grubbs
Sound Designer: Chris Boyes
Dialogue Editors: Marshall Winn, Michael Silvers
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Silvers, Justin Doyle, Jack Whittaker
Foley Editors: Terry Eckton, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Jana Vance, Dennie Thorpe, Geoff Vaughan
Despicable Me 3
Universal
Supervising Sound Editor: Dennis Leonard
Sound Designer: Tim Nielsen
Dialogue Editor: Matthew Hartman
Sound Effects Editors: Mac Smith, Andre J.H. Zweers
Foley Editors: Christopher Flick, Richard Gould
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
Music Editor: Slamm Andrews
Ferdinand
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Gwendolyn Whittle, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dmitri Makarov
Sound Designer: Jeremy Bowker
Sound Effects Editors: Leff Lefferts, Pascal Garneau, Devon Kelly, Christopher Barnett, EJ Holowicki
Foley Editors: E. Larry Oatfield, Chris Manning, Qianbaihui Yang, MPSE
ADR Editors: Jamie Branquinho, Will Ralston
Music Editor: Tom Carlson
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden, Scott Curtis
The Breadwinner
Gkids
Supervising Sound Editors: J.R. Fountain, Nelson Ferreira
Sound Effects Editors: Dashen Naidoo, Tyler Whitham
Foley Artist: John Elliot
Foley Editor: Kevin Schultz
Music Editor: Erich Stratmann
The Lego Batman Movie
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Wayne Pashley, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rick Lisle
Sound Effects Editors: Fabian Sanjurjo, Andrew Miller, Mario Gabrieli, Jared Dwyer, Emma Mitchell,
Nigel Christensen, Terry Rodman, Christopher S. Aud, MPSE, F. Hudson Miller, MPSE, Beth Bezzina
Dialogue Editors: Sonal Joshi, Derryn Pasquill, Linda Yeaney
Foley Artist: John Simpson, MPSE
Music Editor: Will Kaplan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Paramount
Sound Designer: Kent Sparling
Sound Effects Editors: Zach Martin
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Foley Editor: Andrea Gard
Foley Artist: Andrea Gard
Bill Nye: The Science Guy
PBS
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Sound Design: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Morton Groth Brandt
Dialogue Editor: Jacques Pedersen
Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Foley Artist: Heikki Hossi, MPSE
Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars
Showtime
Supervising Sound Editors: Andy Shelley, Steven Griffiths
Dialogue Editor: Justin Dolby
Foley Editor: Keith Partridge
Foley Artist: Barnaby Smyth
Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of ISIS
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editor: Mary Ellen Porto, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Michael Suarez
Foley Editor: Rachel Chancey
Icarus
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: E.J. Holowicki, Chris Barnett
Supervising Music Editor: Adam Peters
Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren
In Pursuit of Silence
The Cinema Guild
Supervising Sound Editor: Steve Bissinger
Sound Designer: Steve Bissinger
Dialogue Editor: Shaun Farley, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Zach Martin
Jane
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Joshua Jackson
Sound Designers: Peter Staubli, MPSE, Odin Benitez, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Will Digby
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Music Editor: Suzana Peric
Score: A Film Music Documentary
Gravitas Ventures
Supervising Sound Editors: Kari Barber, MPSE, Peter Bawiec, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Kari Barber, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Peter Bawiec, MPSE
Foley Editor: Kari Barber, MPSE
Music Editor: Peter Bawiec, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
BPM (Beats Per Minute)
The Orchard
Supervising Sound Editor: Valerie Deloof
Sound Effects Editors: Maia Szymczak, Atoine Bertucci
Dialogue Editor: Agnes Ravez
Foley Artists: Pascal Chauvin, Franck Tassel
First They Killed My Father
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Sven Taits
Sound Designers: Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker
Sound Effects Editors: Danny Freemantle, Rob Malone, Eilam Hoffman
ADR Editors: Rob Chen, Jens Peterson
Foley Editors: Lilly Blazewicz, Nicholas Freemantle
Foley Artists: Peter Burgiss, Jason Swanscott
The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki
MUBI
Supervising Sound Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Sound Effects Editors: Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE, Erik Bjerknes
Foley Editor: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Foley Artist: Heikki Kossi, MPSE
Loveless
Sony Pictures Classics
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrey Dergachev
Dialogue Editor: Alexey Kuznetsov
Sound Effects Editors: Alexey Kobzar, Sofia Matrosova
Foley Editors: Elena Starikova, Ruslan Khuseyn, Dmitriy Zuev
Foley Artist: Natalia Zueva
Thelma
The Orchard
Sound Designers: Gisle Tveito, Fredric Vogel, Peter Albrechtsen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Ingar Asdahl, Therese Næss Diesen, Peder Hammerborg
Foley Editor: Yvonne Stenberg
Foley Artist: Roy Fenstad
Wolf Warrior 2
Well Go USA Entertainment / H Collective
Supervising Sound Editor: Hayden Collow
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Chris Ward
Dialogue Editor: Martin Kwok
Sound Effects Editors: Matt Stutter, Matt Lambourn, Brent Burge, Paul Pirola, Tom Scott-Toft
Foley Editor: Craig Tomlinson
Music Editor: Steve Gallagher
Foley Artist: James Carroll
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
Baby Driver
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE
Music Editor: Bradley Farmer
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros
Supervising Music Editor: Clint Bennett
Music Editors: Ryan Rubin, Del Spiva
Dunkirk
Warner Bros
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editors: Ryan Rubin, Chris Barrett
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Warner Bros
Supervising Music Editor: Simon Changer
Music Editor: Ben Smithers
The Lost City of Z
Amazon Studios
Music Editor: Katherine Gordon Miller
The Shape of Water
Fox Searchlight
Music Editors: Cam McLauchlin, Rob Hegedus, Dustin Harris\
Transformers: The Last Knight
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Music Editor: Alex Gibson
Music Editors: Jeannette Surga, Jason Ruder, Brian Lawson, Sam Zeines, Daniel DiPrima, Darryl Hall, Phillip Tallman, Dane Leon
Wonder Woman
Warner Bros
Music Editors: Simon Changer, J.J. George, Christopher Benstead, Gerard McCann
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
Beauty and the Beast
Disney
Supervising Music Editor: Christopher Benstead
Music Editors: Robin Morrison, Chris Brooks
Scoring Editor: Robin Baynton
Coco
Disney
Supervising Music Editor: Stephen Davis, MPSE
Music Editor: Warren Brown
The Greatest Showman
20th Century Fox
Supervising Music Editor: Jen Monnar
Music Editors: Jim Harrison, Jeff Carson, Peter Myles, Sheri Ozeki
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
Baby Driver
Sony Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Dan Morgan
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Byron Wilson
Dialogue Editor: Michael Hertlein
Darkest Hour
Focus Features
Supervising Sound Editors: Becki Ponting, Craig Berkey
Dialogue Editor: Michael Marroussas
Detroit
Annapurna Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul N.J. Ottosson
Supervising ADR Editors: Daniel Saxlid, Laura Graham
Dialogue Editor: Robert Troy
Dunkirk
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Hugo Weng
Supervising ADR Editor: David Bach
ADR Editor: Russell Farmarco
The Shape of Water
Fox Searchlight
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Nelson Ferreira
Dialogue Editor: Jill Purdy, MPSE
Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri
Fox Searchlight
Supervising Sound Editor: Joakim Sundstrom
Dialogue Editor: Matthew Skelding
ADR Editor: Brian Bowles
War for the Planet of the Apes
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Supervising Dialogue Editor: R.J. Kizer
Vocal Editors: Kim Foscato, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
ADR Editors: Laura Graham, Jim Brookshire
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
Baby Driver
Sony Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Julian Slater, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jeremy Price, Martin Cantwell, Arthur Graley, Rown Watson
Foley Editor: Peter Hanson
Foley Artists: Zoe Freed, Peter Burgis
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Mangini, MPSE
Sound Designer: Theo Green
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Aud, MPSE, Lee Gilmore, MPSE, Greg ten Bosch, MPSE, Charlie Campagna, MPSE, Dave Whitehead, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Foley Editor: Ezra Dweck
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Dunkirk
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Michael Mitchell, Randy Torres
Foley Editor: Michael Dressel
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
Logan
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester
Sound Designers: Wayne Lemmer, Hamilton Sterling
Sound Effects Editor: Doug Jackson
Foley Editors: Matthew Harrison, John Morris
Foley Artists: John T. Cucci, MPSE, Dan O’Connell
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Matthew Wood, Ren Klyce
Sound Designer: Ren Klyce
Assistant Sound Designer: Steve Orlando
Foley Supervisor: Frank Rinella
Sound Effects Editors: Coya Elliot, Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland
Foley Editors: Kim Patrick, Dee Selby
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
The Shape of Water
Fox Searchlight
Supervising Sound Editor: Nathan Robitaille, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Tyler Whitham, Dashen Naidoo, Kevin Howard, MPSE, Alex Bullick
Foley Editor: Steve Bain
Foley Artists: Pete Persaud, Gina Gyles
Thor: Ragnarok
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie
Sound Designers: David Farmer, Nia Hansen
Sound Effects Editors: David Chrastka, Steve Orlando, Jeremy Bowker, Samson Neslund
Foley Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Jacob Riehle
Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE
War for the Planet of the Apes
20th Century Fox
Supervising Sound Editors: Douglas Murray, MPSE, Will Files
Sound Effects Editors: David Grimaldi, Jack Whittaker, MPSE, Ken McGill, P.K. Hooker, Doug Jackson, Lindsay Alvarez
Foley Editors: John Morris, Matthew Harrison, Thom Brennan, Willard Overstreet
Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John T. Cucci, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 30:00
Ballers
“Bull Rush”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Julie Altus
Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Robert Guastini, MPSE
Foley Artists: Damien Smith, Joseph T. Sabella
Music Editor: Bruno Roussel
Brooklyn Nine Nine
“The Fugitive”
Fox Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves
Sound Effects Editor: David Mann
Foley Editor: Gary Marullo
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artists: Michael Lyle, Ginger Geary
Jean-Claude Van Johnson
“A Little Conversation About Trust”
Amazon Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Marla McGuire, MPSE
Sound Designer: Lloyd Stuart Martin
Dialogue / ADR Editor: Jason Krane, MPSE
Foley Editor: Mitch Lestner, MPSE
Music Editor: Dean Menta
Foley Artists: Zane Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Room 104
“Red Tent”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Zimmerman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Perry Robertson
Music Editor: Mikael Sandgren
Superstore
“Tornado”
NBC
Supervising Sound Editor: Christopher Reeves, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Gabrielle Reeves
Sound Effects Editor: David Mann
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Furhmann
Foley Artists: Joseph Sabella, Jesi Ruppel
Foley Editor: Gary Marullo
The Good Place
“Janet and Michael”
NBC
Supervising Sound Editor: Brent Findley, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Kevin McCullough
Dialogue Editor: Greg Brown
Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman
Foley Artists: Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Pamela Kahn, MPSE
The Off Season
“Do Not Disturb”
ABC
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Camperell, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Jason Krane, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Austin Krier
Foley Editor: Corey Eccles
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Vice Principals
“The Union of the Wizard and the Warrior”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad, MPSE
Sound Designers: Marc Meyer, Chad Hughes, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Karen Foster, Dale Chaloukian
ADR Editor: George Haddad, MPSE
Foley Editor: Butch Wolf
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical
Dark
“Dark Secrets”
Netflix
Music Editor: Lewis Morison
Game of Thrones
“Beyond the Wall”
HBO
Music Editor: David Klotz
Mr. Robot
“runtime-err0r.r00”
FX Network
Music Editor: Ben Zale
Stranger Things
“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Netflix
Music Editor: David Klotz
The Get Down
“Unfold Your Own Myth”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Music Editor: Jordan Ross
The Handmaid’s Tale
“Offred”
MGM Television / HULU
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
The Leftovers
“It’s a Matt, Matt, Matt, Matt World
HBO
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE
Twin Peaks
“Part 8”
Showtime
Sound Designer: David Lynch
Music and Sound Editor: Dean Huley
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
Feud
“And the Winner Is… (The Oscars of 1963)”
FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Megregian, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Lance Wiseman
Game of Thrones
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Paul Bercovitch
Supervising ADR Editor: Tim Hands, MPSE
Halt and Catch Fire
“So It Goes”
AMC
Supervising Sound Editor: Sue Cahill
Supervising ADR Editor: Sara Benchivega
Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel-Koch
Orange Is the New Black
“Storm-y Weather”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: John Kincade
Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesan, MPSE
Stranger Things
“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Tiffany Griffith
ADR Editor: Bradley North, MPSE
The Crown
“Paterfamilias”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Kallis Shamaris
Dialogue Editor: Iain Eyre
The Handmaid’s Tale
“Offred”
MGM Television / HULU
Supervising Sound Editors: David McCallum, Jane Tattersall, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum
Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake
Dialogue Editor: Brent Picket
Vikings
“Homeland”
History
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: David McCallum
Supervising ADR Editor: Dale Sheldrake
Dialogue Editor: Claire Dobson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
Game of Thrones
“The Spoils of War”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Kimmel, MPSE
Sound Designer: Paula Fairfield, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Bradley Katona, MPSE
Foley Editors: Brett Voss, MPSE, John Matter
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, MPSE, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Marvel’s The Punisher
“Memento Mori”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Lauren J. Stephens, MPSE
Sound Designer: Jordan Wilby
Sound Effects Editor: Jonathan Golodner
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane D. Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Mr. Robot
“runtime-err0r.r00”
FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Buchholz
Sound Effects Editor: Dan Kremer
Foley Editors: Randy Guth, Alex Knickerbocker, Mike Marino
Sound Editors: Andrew Morgado, Adam DeCoster, Rene Garcia
Foley Artists: Dominique Decaudain-Tabach, Pamela Kahn, MPSE
Shooter
“The Dark End of the Street”
USA Network
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Relyea
Sound Designer: David Barbee, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor:Russell Gorsky, MPSE
Foley Artitst: Joseph T. Sabella, Damien Smith
Stranger Things
“Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Bradley North, MPSE
Sound Designer: Craig Hennigan
Sound Effects Editor: Jordan Wilby, MPSE
Foley Editor: Antony Zeller, MPSE
Foley Artists: Zane D. Bruce, Lindsay Pepper
Taboo
“Episode 8”
FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Andy Kennedy, Saoirse Christopherson, Alex Ellerington
Foley Artist: Catherine Thomas
The Brave
“Stealth”
NBC
Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Niremberg, MPSE
Sound Designer: Trevor Gates
Foley Editors: Benjamin Gieschin, Terry Boyd, Jr.
Foley Artists: Jody Holwadel Thomas, MPSE, Elizabeth Rainey
Vikings
“The Reckoning”
History
Supervising Sound Editor: Jane Tattersall, MPSE
Sound Designer: Steve Madeiros
Sound Effects Editor: Brennan Mercer
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Sandra Fox
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
Descendants 2
Disney
Supervising Music Editor: Amber Funk, MPSE
Music Editor: Richard Brown
Ozark
Netflix
Music Editors: Jason Tregoe Newman, Bryant Fuhrmann
Rebel
“Pilot”
BET
Music Editor: Shie Rozow
The Get Down
“Only from Exile Can We Come Home”
Netflix
Supervising Music Editor: Jamieson Shaw
Vikings
“The Departed”
History
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Black Mirror
“USS Callister”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas
Godless
“Homecoming”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Dialogue Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Greg Swiatlowski
ADR Editors: Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
Ozark
“The Toll”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Steve Grubbs
Supervising ADR Editor: Steve Grubbs
Dialogue Editor: Todd Niesen, MPSE
The Deuce
“Pilot”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Ralston, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Alexa Zimmerman
ADR Editor: Mary Ellen Porto
The Long Road Home
“Black Sunday”
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregory King, Greg Brown
Dialogue Editor: Jeffrey Dyal
ADR Editor: Jim Matheny
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
Black Mirror
“USS Callister”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Kenny Clark
Sound Effects Editor: Kenny Clark
Godless
“Homecoming”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Wylie Stateman, MPSE, Eric Hoehn
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hector Gika, MPSE, Sylvain Lasseur, Leo Marcil, Jackie Zhou
Gotham
“Destiny Calling”
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: George Haddad, MPSE
Sound Designer: Chad Hughes, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: David Barbee, MPSE, George Haddad, MPSE
Foley Editor: James Howe
Foley Artists: Joey Sabella, Joanie Rowe, MPSE
Ozark
“The Toll”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Steve Grubbs
Sound Effects Editor: Matt Temple
Foley Editors: Jeff Cranford, Daniel Raphael
The Long Road Home
“Black Sunday”
National Geographic
Supervising Sound Editors: Gregory King, Greg Brown
Sound Effects Editors: Yann Delpuech, John Greasley, Dan Gamache
Foley Artist: John Sievert
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
Five Came Back: The Price of Victory
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Trip Brock, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield
Sound Effects Editors: Demetri Evdoxiadis, Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE
Music Editor: Abhay Manusmare
Fire Chasers: The New Chasers
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Ugo Derouard
Sound Designer: Ugo Derouard
Dialogue Editor: Mehmaz Mohabati
Sound Effects Editor: Rian Balvin
Oasis
Amazon Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Lee Walpole, MPSE
Sound Designer: Andy Kennedy
Sound Effects Editor: Saoirse Christopherson
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Stefan Henrix
Foley Editor: Philip Clement
Foley Artist: Anna Wright
The Sultan and the Saint
Unity Productions Foundation
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Davies, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Kevin Hill
Sound Effects Editor: Rich Russey
Superheroes Decoded
History
Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein, Thomas Ryan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
Justice League
“Dark”
Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Supervising Music Editor: Christine Luethje, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Carlos Sanches
Scoring Editor: Robert J. Kral
Lego DC Super Hero Girls
“Brain Drain”
Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE
Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Marc Schmidt, Joel Waters, Derek Swanson, D.J. Lynch
Foley Editors: Mathew Saiz, Aran Tanchum
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Patrick Foley, Michael Garcia
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Music Editor: Bijan Olia
ADR Editor: George Peters
Teen Titans
“The Judas Contract”
Warner Bros
Supervising Sound Editor: Devon Bowman
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Keatts, MPSE
Sound Designer: Rob McIntyre
Sound Effects Editors: Lawrence Reyes, Evan Dockter, Greg Hainer, D.J. Lynch
Dialogue Editors: David M. Cowan, Kelly Foley Downs, Derek Swanson, Michael Garcia
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
“Mutant Apocalypse”
Nickelodeon
Supervising Sound Editor: Jeff Shiffman, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Jacob Cook, Eliot Herman, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Brad Meyer, MPSE, Jessey Drake, MPSE
Foley Editor: Roger Pallan
Trollhunters
“Tales of Arcadia”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew Hall
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver
Sound Effects Editor: Goeun Lee, MPSE, James Miller
Dialogue Editor: Carlos Sanches
Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum
Foley Artist: Vincent Guisetti
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Becoming Bond
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Raymond Park, MPSE, Zheng Jia, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Bruce Stubblefield
Foley Editors: Alexander Jongbloed, Alex Johnson
Foley Artist: Lorita de la Cerna
Breaking the Day
Supervising Sound Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE
Sound Designer: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Justin Stark
decanted.
Digital Cave Media
Supervising Sound Editor: Matt Davies, MPSE
Dialogue Lead: Kevin Hill
Sound Effects Editor: Rich Bussey
Motivation 3: The Next Generation
The Orchard
Supervising Sound Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE
Shot in the Dark
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE
Sound Designer: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Justin Stark
Music Editor: Suat O. Ayas, MPSE
The Defiant Ones
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Jay Nierenberg
Supervising Music Editor: Del Spiva
Dialogue Editor: Tim Niesen
Sound Effects Editors: David Mann, Charles Maynes, MPSE, Brent Findley, MPSE, Steven Iba
Foley Editor: Katrina Frederick
Music Editor: Nicholas Fitzgerald
Sound Designer: Chris Terhune
Foley Artist: Brandon Sanchez
The New Radical
The Orchard
Supervising Sound Editor: Shaun Cunningham, MPSE
Music Editor: April Tucker
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Bruce, Amy Barber
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Havenhurst
Brainstorm Media
Supervising Sound Editors: Eric Lalicata, Tom Boykin
Audio Lead: Dan Snow
Sound Designer: Alex Weiss
ADR Editor: Kyle Lane
Foley Editors: Leah Putlek, Ryan Maguire
Foley Artist: Tara Blume
Imperial Dreams
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Trip Brock, MPSE, Steven Avila, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Raymond Park, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Jackie Johnson, Ian Shedd
ADR Editor: Ben Whitver
Foley Editors: Terry Boyd, Matt Salib
In Search of Fellini
AMBI Distribution
Supervising Sound Editors: David Barber, MPSE, Ben Zarai
Dialogue Editor: David Barber, MPSE
ADR Editor: Michael Kreple
Sound Designer: Ben Zarai
Foley Artists: Gonzalo “Bino” Espnoza, David Kitchens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Michael Lanoue
Little Evil
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Mac Smith
Dialogue Editor: Brad Semenoff
Foley Editors: Luke Dunn Gielmuda, Jonathan Greber
Foley Artist: Andrew Gard
Music Editors: Chris McGeary, Angela Claverie
Revolt
Vertical Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Biegel, Chad Hughes, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Chris Terhune, David Barnaby, Shaun Cunningham, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Charles Kolander
Foley Artist: Carsten Richter
The Babysitter
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Dror Mohar
Music Editors: Lodge Worster, Mark Ryan
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
Call of Duty: WWII
Activision
Supervising Sound Editor: Charles Deenen, MPSE
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Csaba Wagner, Eric Wedemeyer,
Ryan McSweeney,Don Veca, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco
Audio Director: David Swenson
Sound Effects Editors: Braden Parkes, Graham Donnelly, Michael Caisley
Foley Editors: Klaus Shipman, Rustam Gimadiyev
Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe
Music Editors: Sam Marshall, Ted Kocher
Destiny 2
Activision
Supervising Sound Editors: Jay Weinland, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Bryen Hensley
Audio Leads: David Henry, Evan Buehler
Sound Designers: Jesse Rope, Carsten Rojhan, Zach Thomas, Daniel Raimo, Beau Jimenez,
Nick Interlandi,Tami Tomito, Bryan Celano, Daniele Carli, MPSE, Stosh Tuszynski
Foley Supervisor: Jesse Garcia, MPSE
Foley Editor: Viktor Phoenix
Foley Artists: Cory Coken, Jamie Vanadia, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Music Editors: Michael Salvatori, Josh Mosser, Michael Sechrist
Halo Wars 2
Microsoft Studios
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designers: Samuel Justice, Tim Walston
Audio Director: Paul Lipson
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Hayden Collow, Justin Davey
Foley Editors: Braden Parkes, Rustam Gimadiyev
Halo Wars 2: Awakening the Nightmare
Microsoft Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Patrick Ginn
Sound Designers: Chad Bedell, Shannon Potter, Eliot Connors, MPSE
Audio Director: Paul Lipson
Sound Effects Editor: Michael Finley
Foley Artists: Jeff Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit
Star Wars: Battlefront
Electronic Arts
Supervising Sound Editors: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner
Sound Designer: Tim Walston, MPSE
Audio Director: Olivier Asselin
Sound Effects Editors: Harry Cohen, MPSE, Braden Parkes, Samuel Justice, Graham Donnelly
Foley Editor: Rustam Gimadiyev
Dialogue Editor: Johannie Gervais
Music Editor: Rodrigo Rubilar
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
Call of Duty: WWII
Activision
Audio Director: David Swenson
Audio Lead: Michael Caisley, Don Veca
Sound Designers: Ryan McSweeney, Eric Wedemeyer, Matthew Grimm, Caleb Epps, Eddie Pacheco
Dialogue Editors: Emilio Lopez-Centellas, Fernando Labarthe, Josehp Lyford,
Adam Boyd, MPSE, David Natale, Jesse Garcia, Duncan Brown
Star Wars: Battlefront II
Electronic Arts
Audio Directors: Ben Minto, Olivier Asselin, Jeff Seamster
Audio Leads: David Jegutidse, Nathaniel Daw
Sound Designers: Terry Fairfield, Tony Prescesky, Gustav Rathsman
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Sony Interactive
Audio Director: Phillip Kovats
Sound Designers: Robert Krekel, Jeremy Rogers, Beau Jimenez, Neil Uchitel, Justin Mullens
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Maged Khalil
Supervising Music Editor: Scott Hanau
Sound Effects Editors: Patrick Ginn, Eliot Connors, Joe Cavers
Foley Artists: Dawn Lunsford, Alicia Stevenson
Music Editors: Andrew Buresh, Anthony Caruso, Rob Goodson, Ted Kocher, Ernest Johnson, Joel Yarger
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Amazon Adventure
SK Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Peter Thillaye, MPSE
Sound Designer: Ed Douglas
Sound Effects Editor: Karol Mohr
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Steve Munro
ADR Editor: Tony Currie
Foley Artists: Goro Koyama, Andy Malcolm
Foley Editors: Jenna Dala Riva, Davi Aquino
Supervising Music Editor: John Kurlander
Carne Y Arena
Legendary Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editors: Randy Thom, MPSE, Martín Hernández, MPSE
Sound Designers: Kevin Bolen, Damian Kastbauer
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Dialogue Editor: Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, MPSE
Audio Artists: Doc Kane, Geoff Vaughan, Dusty Jermier
Audio Director: Steve Morris
ADR Editor: Brian Chumney
Foley Artists: Sean England, Shelley Roden, MPSE, John Roesch, MPSE
Foley Editors: Jason Butler, Scott Curtis
Coco VR
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Gedemer, MPSE
Sound Designers: Andrew Vernon, Francois LaFleur, Bryan Jerden, Christopher Boyes
Sound Effects Editors: Sam Lehmer, Justin Doyle, J.R. Grubbs, Jack Whitacker, MPSE
Dialogue Lead: Travis Prater
Dialogue Editors: Jim Schaefer, Nick Jimenez, Doc Kane, Michael Miller, Greg Crawford
ADR Editors: Howard London, Dave Wilson
Foley Editors: Blake Collins, Dee Selby
Audio Artist: Michael Semanick
Dream Big: Engineering Our World
MacGillivray Freeman Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew De Cristofaro, MPSE
Sound Designer: Michael Payne
Foley Editor: David Stanke
Sound Effects Editor: Hector Gika, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Laura Harris Atkinson
We, the Marines
MacGillivray Freeman Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Andrew De Cristofaro, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Jay Wilkinson, Alex Knickerbocker
Dialogue Editor: Laura Harris Atkinson
Foley Artists: Alicia Stevenson, Dawn Lunsford
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
Castlevania
“Witchbottle”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Gary Falcone
Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Foley Editor: Roberto Roberto Dominguez Alegria
Dialogue Editors: Tom Maydeck, Mark Mercado
Foley Artist: Cynthia Merrill
Justice League Action
“Follow That Space Cab!”
Warner Bros
Sound Designer: Robert Hargreaves, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Mark Keatts
Dialogue Editor: Mike Garcia, MPSE
Foley Editor: John Hegedes
Not Normal
EmSquared
Supervising Sound Editors: Eric Marks, MPSE, Matt MacDonald
Overwatch
“Honor and Glory”
Blizzard Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, Harry Cohen, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Keith Bilderbeck
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Cody Flick
Music Editor: Neal Acree
Rick and Morty
“Pickle Rick”
Adult Swim
Supervising Sound Editor: Hunter Curra
Sound Effects Editors: Kailand Reily, Andrew Twite, Joy Elett, MPSE, Jeff Halbert
Dialogue Editor: Konrad Piñon
Tangled: The Series
“The Quest for Varian”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten
Sound Effects Editors: Gerry Gonzalez, Carlos Sanches
Dialogue Editor: Jason Oliver
Foley Editor: Goeun Lee, MPSE
Music Editor: Kevin Kliesch
The Adventure of Puss in Boots
“A Savage Place”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Heather Olsen, MPSE
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Shawn Bohonos
Sound Designer: Heather Olsen, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Robbi Smith, MPSE
Foley Editors: David Bonilla, MPSE, Chris Coyne
Foley Artist: John Lampinen
Star Wars: Rebels
“Trails of the Darksaber”
Disney
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood
Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Kim Patrick
Foley Editor: Frank Rinella
Foley Artist: Ronni Brown
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Don’t Think of a Pink Elephant
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Mark Bailey
Dreamweavers
Loyola Marymount University
Sound Designers: Yi Ming Zhou, Amanda Ziles
Homegrown
National Film and Television School
Sound Designer: Thomas Blazukas
The Mayflower
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Sam Boulton
Poles Apart
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Morgan Muse