Streaming services hit another awards milestone tonight — winning both the best drama and comedy series categories at the same show.

The disruptive SVOD platforms’ dominance was so profound, they took five of the six Golden Globes that went to TV series. That included best drama series and best actress in a drama series for Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and its star Elisabeth Moss, best comedy series and best actress in a comedy series for Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and its star Rachel Brosnahan, as well as best actor in a comedy series for Aziz Ansari of Netflix’s Master of None.

These are the first Golden Globe wins for Hulu, while Amazon has pretty much owned the comedy field, with double wins for best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series in two of the past three years for Transparent and Mozart In a Jungle. The wins for Mrs. Maisel come following the regime shakeup at Amazon Studios, which saw the two top executives, Roy Price and Joe Lewis, exit in quick succession in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Sterling K. Brown of NBC’s This Is Us made history tonight as the first black man to win actor in a drama series. He also delivered the only Globe not to go to an ongoing streaming TV series.

Overall, HBO led the Globes tally with four wins, all for Big Little Lies, whose first installment competed in the longform categories. That included best TV movie/limited series, best actress, Nicole Kidman and best supporting actor/actress for Alexander Skarsgard and Laura Dern. The only longform Globe that didn’t go to Big Little Lies is the only one it was not up for — actor in a TV movie/limited series, which was won by Ewan McGregor of FX’s Fargo.

While The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fit the Globes’ MO of being the first to recognize a brand new series, there were more winners winners than ever from the Emmys in September that also took trophies tonight — 7.

Meanwhile, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association also stuck with tradition to back up a best series/limited series win with a lead actor/actress one, making for multiple wins for The Handmaid’s Tale, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Big Little Lies.

In addition to HBO, Amazon and Hulu — all multiple winners tonight — MGM TV had a strong showing with three trophies, two for The Handmaid’s Tale and one for Fargo.